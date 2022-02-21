× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Video: What Sagana 3 meeting will be about - Amos Kimunya

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | February 21st 2022

Majority Leader of the National Assembly Amos Kimunya. [File, Standard]

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya has said the main agenda for the upcoming Sagana 3 meeting is uniting the Mount Kenya Region and eliminating fake narratives about Presiddent Uhuru Kenyatta. 

The President is scheduled to meet Mount Kenya leaders at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri. 

In an interview on KTN News’ Checkpoint, Kimunya said the President plans to meet with leaders from the region so he can address the fake information being peddled in the region by his political rivals, who were once his allies.

“The main agenda of the meeting is the unity of Mt Kenya because it is an area invaded with lies, propaganda. The young generation has been made to believe that President Uhuru Kenyatta failed them and is not supporting businesses. As if he brought Covid-19. There is a lot of misinformation and that is why the President wants to consolidate his bloc,” Kimunya during the Sunday night Checkpoint show hosted by Sophia Wanuna on KTN News.

KEEP READING

“The date for Sagana 3 meeting is dependent on the president’s schedule because all president’s functions are subject to confirmation due to his availability and his busy schedule,” Kimunya said.

According to Kimunya, Uhuru plans to update his region on his achievements for the bloc and explain his fall out with his deputy, with whom they were elected on a joint ticket.

However, Kimunya also added that the Jubilee party lost its command in the Central Region to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA. He attributes the shift of allegiance by Central voters to a lack of an alternative.

“It is true the mountain had shifted its support. UDA got a huge following in the area because people lacked an alternative party,” he stated. “The President did not abandon his people as widely insinuated. He chose to focus on delivering his agenda to the people.”

Upcoming Jubilee NDC

Kimunya opined that Jubilee’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) scheduled for Friday and Saturday would be a revamp and rebirth of the ruling party.

“NDC will be the rebirth of Jubilee. People are tired of the same messages recited by UDA. It is time for fresh messages, fresh colours. Our new slogan will be ‘mbele pamoja’,” he told KTN News’ Sophia Wanuna.

“Jubilee was a union of convenience on ICC matters and any marriage of convenience might not be futuristic,”

Moreover, the majority leader attributed the fallout between the president and his Deputy to Ruto’s doublespeak.

Kimunya said Raila Odinga won Uhuru's admiration when he displayed a selfless character and agreed to work together without taking any shares in the government.

He says Uhuru pledged to support someone who was ready to work for the people with him over an ally who betrayed him. “The president got amused when Raila said he was ready to discuss the way forward without taking part of the Jubilee government. That is why the president asks himself, Who would I safely leave the country to?”

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Why tropical storms and hurricanes used to be named after women
How do storms get their names? Why are most named after women?
Thieves break into late Ojode's hotel, steal and vandalise property
Property of unknown value was stolen when thugs broke into the home of former Internal Security Assistant Minister, the late Orwa Ojode.

MOST READ

Man compares case to Babu's, pleads with court for bail
Man compares case to Babu's, pleads with court for bail

NAIROBI

By Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Push to have OKA leaders team up with Raila at Azimio jamboree

By Moses Nyamori | 7 hours ago

Push to have OKA leaders team up with Raila at Azimio jamboree
What role will Uhuru play if Raila wins?

By Barrack Muluka | 8 hours ago

What role will Uhuru play if Raila wins?
Kalonzo gives fresh conditions for talks with Odinga’s team

By Patrick Beja | 15 hours ago

Kalonzo gives fresh conditions for talks with Odinga’s team
Ruto tells politicians to watch their tongue, not cause hatred

By Phares Mutembei | 15 hours ago

Ruto tells politicians to watch their tongue, not cause hatred

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC