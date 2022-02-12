Peter Munya: Uhuru asked me not to run for governor

President Uhuru Kenyatta persuaded Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya (pictured) not to run for the Meru governor seat.

CS Munya made the revelation when he launched a subsidised fertliser programme for potato farmers at Kibirichia on Friday.

Munya said he would have wished to run for governor but the President asked him to stay at the helm of the Agriculture ministry to finish programmes that benefit farmers.

The CS said he has achieved a lot in the farming docket, but had to shelve his governor bid. “I know you wanted me to run for governor, but the President said we have improved policies in tea, coffee, and dairy farming and that we should complete what we started."

The CS urged residents to back the Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja.

Munya, responding to claims about being a possible running mate for Raila, said he was ready to serve in that capacity if picked.

“I am in Azimio and I will not decamp. I would not mind even if it is Munya (for a running mate), would you?” the CS said.

Munya took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto, whom he blamed for his loss to Governor Kiraitu Murungi in the 2017 election. The CS, who ran on the Party of National Unity ticket, said Ruto teamed up with Kiraitu of Jubilee in the 2017 election.

“Even though I am not in the governor’s race I am supporting the Azimio candidates."

