Political deal in the offing? Kuria invites Ruto to Thika after Dubai visit

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) and DP William Ruto in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. [Courtesy]

Days after ODM leader Raila Odinga made waves at Uhuru Kenyatta's Mt Kenya backyard after launching his presidential bid under the Azimio la Umoja Movement at the symbolic Thika Stadium, DP William Ruto is set to raid the swing-vote turf on February 19, 2022.

This is after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria invited Ruto to Thika for a thanksgiving event after the DP visited the legislator at a hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he is recuperating after undergoing stem cell surgery.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is recuperating after undergoing stem cell surgery. [Courtesy]

Kuria, a now-sought after Mount Kenya Unity Forum (MKF) leader in the run-up to the general elections following Musalia Mudavadi’s surprise decision to pull out of One Kenya Alliance (OKA) and join forces with Ruto to form Kenya Kwanza Alliance - sustained third-degree burns on his feet after a heating mat, used to treat sore muscles and muscle spasms, malfunctioned.

The DP was accompanied by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. DP William Ruto (right) in Dubai, UAE. [Courtesy]

“Today I was visited by Deputy President William Ruto and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi in Dubai. I updated them on my recovery progress and formally invited them to join me and all Kenyans during the February 19th thanksgiving prayer day in Thika,” posted Kuria on Facebook.

In an update soon after the visit, of Ruto’s tour of Tononoka, Gongoni, Kilifi and Mtwapa, Kuria praised the DP’s new-found 'Kenya Kwanza Alliance' allies - Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and Mudavadi (ANC) - for their representation in the race to succeed President Uhuru in the August 9 polls. DP Ruto (right) at Kuria's side during a past visit at Karen Hospital, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

“When our children see these photos they truly believe our region has reached political menopause and they can no longer look up to us anymore. They will grow up with low self-esteem and subservient to anything. You can see the Mulembe Nation has not one but two here. Well done Mulembe Nation! I might appear petty but I know what I am saying na mimi Sipangwingwi!” he wrote.

Whilst Kuria has not outrightly indicated that his People's Empowerment Party (PEP) is in Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the February 19 event is set to stir Mt Kenya region considering that fellow MKF member and NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua, who he fronted in November 2021 as the best candidate for the country's Deputy President position, has ruled out working with DP Ruto’s formation.

