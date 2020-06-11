OKA presidential candidate will shock Kenyans, Karua promises
POLITICS
By Ndung’u Gachane and Jane Mugambi
| January 31st 2022
Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has promised a political volcano in the next six weeks that will settle political issues and offer direction to the country ahead of the elections.
Ms Karua said One Kenya Alliance (OKA) will name the presidential candidate in one and half months.
“We will shock the country after we name our presidential candidate. The next president will come from OKA,” she said.
Speaking when she hosted OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Gideon Moi (Kanu) in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County, yesterday, the Narc-Kenya leader said although she is focused on her Kirinyaga governor bid, she will work with the alliance for a better Kenya.
She cautioned Kenyans against being cheated to ascribe exclusively to some parties, saying they have a right to make a choice on the next leadership despite their political affiliation.
“Do not be lied to that you can only vote for a certain person when you are their member. I voted for Uhuru during the 2017 elections and I am a Narc-K member,” Karua said.
The Narc-Kenya leader urged Kenyans to demand integrity as the number one qualification for one to win the presidency.
She said Kenyans urgently needed to elect a leader they could trust with the country’s resources.
“Our nation is not lacking in resources. The only mistake is that the nation fails to elect leaders of integrity and we are going to give you a surprise in six weeks because that leader is seated right her,” she said.
Gideon said the next elections will be about a person Kenyans can trust to protect them, their families, resources and the future.
“We need leaders like Karua in this country and I implore you to give her a chance to work for you. Do not agree to trust euphoria and do not play casino with your votes,” he said.
The Baringo senator said electing looters of public resources on the basis that they will return the money was not wise.
“The wages of corruption is death. Those found culpable of looting will be hanged, we shall deal with them ruthlessly,” said Gideon.
He urged Kenyans to ensure victory in round one to avoid a divisive run off.
Kalonzo hit out at Deputy President William Ruto for being disloyal to his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, and urged Kenyans to reject him at the ballot.
The Wiper leader said when he was President Mwai Kibaki’s Vice President, they worked harmoniously.
“They used to wear matching outfits but they don’t see eye to eye anymore, which was not the case for me and Kibaki. We must restore discipline and integrity in our politics,” Kalonzo said.
