Don’t trust Kenya Kwanza: It’s a union of the corrupt - Raila

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses residents of Kawangware 56 in Nairobi. January 30, 2022. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday sustained his onslaught against the Kenya Kwanza coalition describing it as a reunion of the “corrupt.”

Mr Raila said Deputy President William Ruto (UDA), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) cannot be trusted with the running of the country on the basis of their past record.

He cited instances of alleged corruption in the leaders’ previous dockets when they served as Cabinet Ministers in the grand coalition government.

Raila revisited the Sh280 million Mavoko Cemetery scam, Sh4 billion Ango-Leasing and Goldenberg scandals, sale of Tokyo Embassy in Japan, and the maize scandal that he linked to the three.

“I have worked with all of them. I know them. One was my deputy as the Prime Minister and all he did was to steal cemetery land and his accomplice is still in jail,” he claimed.

“The other one was Agriculture Minister and was involved in the importation of maize and fertiliser. He was the minister at the same time a supplier. An audit report linked him to the maize scandal,” Raila sensationally claimed.

It is instructive to note that Mudavadi was cleared of the alleged corruption allegations.

Similarly, Wetang’ula was cleared despite being forced to resign as Foreign Affairs Minister in the wake of the Tokyo embassy scandal.

While serving as the premier, Raila fired Ruto from the Agriculture docket over the maize scandal but he was reinstated by former President Kibaki.

There was no evidence directly linking him to the maize scandal. ODM leader Raila Odinga at Kiharu Stadium in Murang'a County. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

But Raila while speaking during a series of rallies in Nairobi yesterday, claimed that the three cannot fight graft as they are tainted. He said that his administration will punish the corrupt by sending them to jail.

The ODM leader reiterated his pledge for free education and universal healthcare under Baba Care programme. He regretted that majority of Kenyans cannot afford healthcare and end up being detained for medical bills running into billions of shillings.

He further dismissed critics, who have labelled his Sh6,000 social welfare plan as a populist promise for political expediency, saying it would be implemented if he is elected president. The social welfare plan targeting two million poor households would cost taxpayers at least Sh137 billion.

“Those saying we are telling lies; I have served this country as the Prime Minister, I know where there is money in this country. I will seal all the loopholes to get money and give Kenyans under the programme,” he said.

“I want to tell Kenyans that under my administration they will get universal healthcare under the Baba Care programme,” he added.

He also promised to initiate a programme that will cushion single mothers, who are struggling to raise their children. Raila rallied the youth to use the August 9 polls to usher in economic liberation as he pledged to ensure decent employment and business opportunities.

