× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mudavadi made a mistake, former running mate Jeremiah Kioni says

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | January 26th 2022

Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni during a National Assembly special sitting. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni holds that Musalia Mudavadi’s chances of clinching the presidency in subsequent elections are now slimmer, following his surprise pact with Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday.

Kioni, who spoke in an interview on TV 47 Wednesday morning, said Ruto is only playing warm-up to Mudavadi.

“I am not saying that Musalia’s goose is cooked forever, but he has been set back,” Kioni said.

The lawmaker, who was Mudavadi’s running-mate in the 2013 General Election, said he (Mudavadi) ought to be more cautious in his dealings with the DP.

KEEP READING

“We were very measured on what we were releasing out back then. We were cautious and very careful, but he now seems to have lost that trait,” he said.

Terming Ruto as a “crafty politician”, Kioni said the DP is being very calculated, and is only now planning post a “Raila presidency”, which puts the Amani National Congress (ANC) leader on the back-end over his decision to join hands with him.

"I want to tell Musalia that his chances were best behind Raila Odinga. He is a president this country would have wanted to have one day but he is now beginning to lose that opportunity.”

In a much anticipated political “earthquake” on Sunday, Mudavadi publicly embraced DP William Ruto, a move that will likely shake up current political alignments.

The ANC leader pointed out that Azimio la Umoja, or rather ODM leader Raila Odinga, would not be part of his political journey going forward.

Mudavadi’s own One Kenya Alliance (OKA) was ironically the first victim of the so-called earthquake – thanks to internal rifts leading to the walkout of co-principals, Wiper and Kanu party leaders, Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi, as well as Jimi Wanjigi, the ODM presidential hopeful, from ANC’s National Delegates Conference at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

We were the highest bidder: West Kenya asks court to allow it join Mumias Sugar lease battle
West Kenya told commercial court judge Wilfrida Okwany that they deserved to take over the ailing miller having been the highest bidder.
Man arrested over death of four-month old daughter
In a viral video, Njuguna was captured by camera physically assaulting his wife before he grabbed the baby by the hand and threw her over.

MOST READ

Mystery of body of Embu-based DCI officer found 400km away near Iten
Mystery of body of Embu-based DCI officer found 400km away near Iten

NATIONAL

By Christopher Kipsang and Faith Kutere

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Unite and stop begging for number two, Justin Muturi tells Mt Kenya

By George Njunge | 2 hours ago

Unite and stop begging for number two, Justin Muturi tells Mt Kenya
Musalia Mudavadi will go to the ballot, says ANC

By Judah Ben-Hur | 3 hours ago

Musalia Mudavadi will go to the ballot, says ANC
Kalonzo’s next move may seal Ruto, Raila fate in August poll

By Jacob Ngetich | 4 hours ago

Kalonzo’s next move may seal Ruto, Raila fate in August poll
Kingi’s party could complicate matters for Ruto and Raila in polls

By Patrick Beja | 5 hours ago

Kingi’s party could complicate matters for Ruto and Raila in polls

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC