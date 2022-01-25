You betrayed our cause, Kalonzo tells ANC leader over alliance with Ruto

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past interview with 'The Standard' at his Karen home, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday expressed dismay that his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi had decided to betray their cause to work with Deputy President William Ruto.

Addressing Mwingi residents on the banks of River Enziu during the launch of construction works for a bridge, Kalonzo said together with Kanu chairman Gideon Moi they had attended ANC’s National Delegates Congress in good faith, but were not aware that the deputy president would be in attendance.

The Wiper leader said his conscience could not allow him to stay on and that is why he decided to storm out of the meeting.

“People expected me to sit there? I could not sit in that meeting actually I caused the real earthquake when I walked out,” he said.

Sounding pained by the apparent betrayal by his One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partner, Kalonzo insisted that his bid for State House was on course since the roadblock had been removed.

“I am soldering on. I will not waver. It is obvious some people had put roadblocks on the way but now the path is very clear. It is now State House direct,” the Wiper leader said.

Kalonzo who was accompanied by MPs Gideon Mulyungi (Mwingi Central), Charles Nguna (Mwingi West), Irene Kasalu (Women Rep), Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua and former Kitui Governor Julius Malombe urged the Kamba community to register in large numbers as voters to ensure he wins the presidency.

He accused some Ukambani leaders of harbouring motives to divide the community for selfish reasons. The remarks were targeted at three Ukambani governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) who have rallied behind ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mulyungi hit at Mudavadi saying he was unreliable and untrustworthy partner. ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

“Mudavadi cannot be trusted. He is like a castrated bull. We urge you to soldier on and we shall follow you wherever you shall go,” he said.

The Mwingi Central MP urged Kalonzo to run for presidency and make coalition agreements after the elections.

The Wiper leader seemed to strike a re-conciliatory note by describing Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula as brothers, saying they had suffered together for political leadership. “I want to urge them to reconsider their decision (of working with the DP). We have come a long way,” he said.

The launch of construction works of the bridge across the killer River Enziu was attended by KeNHA Director General Philemon Kandie who promised that it would be complete in eight months.

Last year, more than 30 died when a bus ferrying Mwingi Catholic faithful to a wedding plunged into the river.

