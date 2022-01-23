× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Drama at Bomas: Ruto arrives, Gideon, Kalonzo walk out

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | January 23rd 2022

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies attend ANC's delegates conference. [Courtesy]

Drama has unfolded at the ongoing ANC delegates conference at the Bomas of Kenya after KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka walked out of the conference after UDA-allied MPs started arriving at the venue ahead of the Deputy President's arrival.

Musalia was expected to make his much-touted declaration on his political future ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Earlier, there were indications that a major political allegiance shift was in the offing when Musalia posted "The ANC party has come to a decision that let nobody choose friends for us and if you have a problem with anybody don’t assume we have a problem with them”. 

This was four hours before arriving at the Bomas of Kenya for the party’s event.

Two OKA principals walked out of the meeting when DP Ruto arrived. [Courtesy]

Jimi Wanjigi who had a nasty run-in with the police last week was photographed walking out of the conference.

Present at the parley was also former Kiambu governor William Kabogo seated next to OKA Principal Moses Wetang’ula.

At 8:35 am, the party leader hinted at a possible alliance when he tweeted, “The ANC party has come to a decision that let nobody choose friends for us and if you have a problem with anybody don’t assume we have a problem with them”. 

Interestingly, the 30-word tweet was shared by DP Ruto’s digital communication man Dennis Itumbi and former LSK president Nelson Havi.

Four hours later, that single tweet had almost 300 comments as Kenyans took wild guesses at what the tweet meant for Musalia’s political future.

Others, even went ahead to poke holes at his intent.

The presence of lawyers in full regalia also suggested the possibility of some deal being signed.

It all began towards the end of last year, during the Cleophas Malala tournament in Bungoma County.

Deputy President William Ruto attended the event and when he was asked why he showed up, he responded that the ANC party leader granted him permission.

Mudavadi did not attend the tournament.

Days later, Mudavadi a longtime critic of the DP dismissed the allegations saying ‘everyone is free to goo where they want. I don’t give people permission to attend events’.

However, it would later emerge through pictures that the duo had been meeting, causing confusion on the place of the One Kenya Alliance.

Share this story

