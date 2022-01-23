Finally, Musalia Mudavadi's ‘Earthquake’ day is here [in pictures]

ANC party leader is expected to make a political declaration during a conference at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Delegates and supporters of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party are pouring in at the Bomas of Kenya in readiness for their party leader’s big political declaration later in the day. Delegates Veros and Rhoda Kinetu arrive at the ANC Conference at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Musalia Mudavadi is expected to make a political declaration on his next political move which he has described as "a declaration that would cause an earthquake in the country."

More delegates arrive. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Donning ANC party-branded regalia the supporters made their way to the venue, singing Luhya songs of praise for the party and its leadership.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party supporter. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Blowing whistles while belting out Luhya traditional songs in a forest of banners, posters and pictures of ANC leader is the order of the day at Bomas. ANC party supporters make their way to Boams of Kenya singing traditional Luhya praise songs. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Supporters who have arrived for the declaration are scantily seated at the venue waiting for the event to start. Delegates and supporters of ANC party at the launch of Musalia Mudavadi's Presidential campaign at Bomas of Kenya,Nairobi (Elvis Ogina, Standard)

.......more to follow.....

