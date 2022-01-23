× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Finally, Musalia Mudavadi's ‘Earthquake’ day is here [in pictures]

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | January 23rd 2022
ANC party leader is expected to make a political declaration during a conference at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Delegates and supporters of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party are pouring in at the Bomas of Kenya in readiness for their party leader’s big political declaration later in the day.

Delegates Veros and Rhoda Kinetu arrive at the ANC Conference at the Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Musalia Mudavadi is expected to make a political declaration on his next political move which he has described as "a declaration that would cause an earthquake in the country."

More delegates arrive. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Donning ANC party-branded regalia the supporters made their way to the venue, singing Luhya songs of praise for the party and its leadership.

KEEP READING

Amani National Congress (ANC) party supporter. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Blowing whistles while belting out  Luhya traditional songs in a forest of banners, posters and pictures of ANC leader is the order of the day at Bomas.

ANC party supporters make their way to Boams of Kenya singing traditional Luhya praise songs. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Supporters who have arrived for the declaration are scantily seated at the venue waiting for the event to start.

Delegates and supporters of ANC party at the launch of Musalia Mudavadi's Presidential campaign at Bomas of Kenya,Nairobi (Elvis Ogina, Standard)

 

.......more to follow.....

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Local tourism boosts airlines amid Covid-19 travel hiccups
When Covid-19 broke out in March 2020, there were times flights would have only five people, says Kisumu International Airport Manager Selina Gor.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Esther Passaris mourns father’s death
Esther Passaris mourns father’s death

NAIROBI

By Standard Reporter

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Diaspora candidates set sights on elective seats ahead of August polls

By Titus Too | 2 hours ago

Diaspora candidates set sights on elective seats ahead of August polls
Raila's Azimio faces acid test in push to hold joint nominations

By Brian Otieno | 2 hours ago

Raila's Azimio faces acid test in push to hold joint nominations
Mudavadi’s big day, earthquake and huge task that awaits him

By Special Correspondent | 3 hours ago

Mudavadi’s big day, earthquake and huge task that awaits him
Irony of Jubilee break away party fighting from opposition trenches

By Judah Ben-Hur | 3 hours ago

Irony of Jubilee break away party fighting from opposition trenches

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC