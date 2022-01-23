Finally, Musalia Mudavadi's ‘Earthquake’ day is here [in pictures]
POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino
| January 23rd 2022
Delegates and supporters of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party are pouring in at the Bomas of Kenya in readiness for their party leader’s big political declaration later in the day.
Musalia Mudavadi is expected to make a political declaration on his next political move which he has described as "a declaration that would cause an earthquake in the country."
Donning ANC party-branded regalia the supporters made their way to the venue, singing Luhya songs of praise for the party and its leadership.
Blowing whistles while belting out Luhya traditional songs in a forest of banners, posters and pictures of ANC leader is the order of the day at Bomas.
Supporters who have arrived for the declaration are scantily seated at the venue waiting for the event to start.
.......more to follow.....
