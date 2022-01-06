Big boost as Muturi joins OKA ahead of poll

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who has pledged to work with OKA.

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) received a major boost yesterday after National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi pledged to work with the alliance and form a third force ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Muturi, who is allied to the Democratic Party of Kenya (DP) made the declaration after OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetang'ula (Ford-Kenya) and United Democratic Party's (UDP) Cyrus Jirongo paid him a courtesy call at his Nairobi home, yesterday.

The Speaker said there is need for the country to remain peaceful during and after the elections hence his decision to join OKA.

“Going forward, we will be working together for the benefit of this country. We need to maintain peace knowing that there is a tomorrow,” he said.

Muturi, who has declared interest in the presidency, was hospitalised in December last year following a minor accident in his office.

He underwent a minor surgery on his right shoulder where he sustained a fracture.

The Speaker plans to hit the ground running once he completes therapy and doctors declare him fit.

“Just a few days and I will be back on the ground and talk to my people,” he said.

Muturi promised to reveal major plans for DP soon as the succession race for President Uhuru Kenyatta intensifies.

Welcoming the decision by Muturi to join OKA, Mudavadi said, “More to join, big coalition loading, one Kenya loading.”

Already, OKA has a working agreement with the Mt Kenya Unity Forum which is led by Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

OKA will face off with Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja and Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The alliance principals have denied holding coalition talks with Raila or Ruto, maintaining that they are united and focused on their political mission of ensuring the country gets just and inclusive leadership.

“We wish to assure our supporters that OKA is intact. The alliance continues to grow and attract key political stakeholders,” the principals said in a joint statement.

Mudavadi and Wetang'ula have declared that they have not held talks with the DP to form a coalition.

While Kalonzo said he has not been in touch with Raila on matters August polls.

“You cannot flirt with somebody with whom you have no communication with,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Share this story