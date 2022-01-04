You are only fit for MCA, Natembeya tells Wamalwa

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natambeya. [Kipsang Joseph Standard]

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natambeya has dismissed his rival in the race for governorship as inexperienced.

Natambeya told Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, who has declared interest in the Trans Nzoia governor’s seat, to vie for Ward representative.

“If we are looking at experience, I have 25 years, and you (Chris Wamalwa) has 10 years. If we have all decided that there is a problem in Trans Nzoia, then it will mean, because of my 25-year experience, I will contest for governor and you contest for MCA,” Natembeya said, attracting the fury of some youth perceived to be Dr Wamalwa’s supporters.

Natembeya was speaking during the launch of a health facility at St John’s Catholic Church in Sirende, Kiminini on Sunday.

Wamalwa is seeking to succeed Governor Patrick Khaemba on a Ford Kenya ticket, while Natembeya is allied to the newly launched Democratic Action Party Kenya, associated with Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa.

“I am only speaking facts, even if it angers you,” he said.

According to Natembeya, Wamalwa and his supporters have been claiming that he is not a resident of Trans Nzoia.

“I want to produce my National ID and Chris (Wamalwa) must produce his so that we know where one was born,” he said.

