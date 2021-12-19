Respect me and let us meet at the ballot, Raila tells Ruto

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Deputy President William Ruto during Jamuhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, on December 12, 2021. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has told Deputy President William Ruto to respect him and meet him at the ballot.

Without mentioning his name but making references to the DP, the ODM chief said his opponent has been saying a lot of things about him.

He has been on the receiving end from Ruto’s camp in a barrage of attacks over his fifth stab.

“I have told him to respect me as I also respect him and we meet at the ballot and let’s see if he can manage the contest,” said the ODM chief.

He called on the Nyanza community to come out in large numbers and register as voters ahead of the second and final voter registration.

Raila said the Nyanza community did not register enough during the last exercise in October and November.

The ODM leader was speaking at a funeral in Paga village in Kisumu county.

“I want us to be ready, such that when I say we move forward we do together,” he said.

Raila said he has gone around Kenya seeking votes and asked his supporters not to be afraid.

“I asked you to focus on strengthening our numbers here as we wait for the general election. Do not be afraid, because I am not afraid,” he said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that the second and final voter registration will start in January.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi who recently decamped to ODM from United Democratic Alliance (UDA) said Nyanza should ensure it has 95 per cent votes for Raila in 2022.

He said in 2017, Nyanza region only accounted for 70 per cent of the votes for Raila yet Central Kenya voted at 95 per cent for the leaders they supported.

Maangi said the entire Kisii community is supporting Raila’s presidential bid.

“The minimum we should get is 99 per cent from this region. If we do not come out in large numbers to register and vote for our presidential candidate we will still lose.”

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o said the community must play its part to ensure Raila gets the presidency.

“We may shout and celebrate as much as possible before the event but when the event comes let us dance as well. It is by casting that ballot early that we can be counted,” said Nyong’o.

