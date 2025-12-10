×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Clerical calls to action should not be incitement to anarchy

By Leonard Khafafa | Dec. 10, 2025
Catholic Diocese of Kitui ordains four priests and thirteen (13) deacons in a ceremony presided over by Bishop Joseph Mwongela at the St. John Paul grounds Kitui. Kitui Dioceses has now crossed the 100 mark with 102  diacesan priests.[Courtesy]

Kenyan churches were once venerated institutions presumed to embody the country’s moral and ethical compass.  Figures such as Bishop Nding’i Mwana a’Nzeki, did not hesitate to speak truth to power. Others like Bishops David Gitari, Alexander Muge and Henry Okullu routinely unsettled the State House with their sermons. Timothy Njoya, ever the clerical gadfly, made a habit of pricking the consciences and egos of the ruling elite, sparring openly with wayward officialdom.

That era, it seems, has long passed.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nding’i Mwana a’Nzeki Church and Kenya Kenya Bishop Kenya and Church
.

Latest Stories

Kenya joins push for continental shipping line
Kenya joins push for continental shipping line
Shipping & Logistics
By Benard Sanga
4 hrs ago
The hidden health toll on East Africa's key logistics artery
Shipping & Logistics
By Macharia Kamau
4 hrs ago
KPA shifts focus to WBLA quarter-finals
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

KJSEA test results mark new era as 1.1m learners start senior pathways
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
KJSEA test results mark new era as 1.1m learners start senior pathways
Gachagua says IEBC is weak, Ruto fears him
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Gachagua says IEBC is weak, Ruto fears him
Mbadi: Why we sold Safaricom shares to Vodacom, not the public
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
Mbadi: Why we sold Safaricom shares to Vodacom, not the public
High cost of deployment: Deaths, delays and legal battles mar Haiti mission
By Francis Ontomwa 4 hrs ago
High cost of deployment: Deaths, delays and legal battles mar Haiti mission
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved