Clerical calls to action should not be incitement to anarchy

Catholic Diocese of Kitui ordains four priests and thirteen (13) deacons in a ceremony presided over by Bishop Joseph Mwongela at the St. John Paul grounds Kitui. Kitui Dioceses has now crossed the 100 mark with 102 diacesan priests.[Courtesy]

Kenyan churches were once venerated institutions presumed to embody the country’s moral and ethical compass. Figures such as Bishop Nding’i Mwana a’Nzeki, did not hesitate to speak truth to power. Others like Bishops David Gitari, Alexander Muge and Henry Okullu routinely unsettled the State House with their sermons. Timothy Njoya, ever the clerical gadfly, made a habit of pricking the consciences and egos of the ruling elite, sparring openly with wayward officialdom.

That era, it seems, has long passed.