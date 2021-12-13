Renewed hurdle for DP Ruto in Rift as Raila join 2022 race

ODM leader Raila Odinga during the Azimio la Umoja National Convention in Kasarani on December 10, 2021. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A hot contest for votes in the populous Rift Valley region is shaping up for Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, just eight months to the next polls.

In a scenario reminiscent of the 2017 general elections where Jubilee and National Super Alliance competed for the sizeable votes in the region, another force could be posing hurdles to Ruto’s consolidation of votes.

Last week, a group of firm supporters of Raila from the Rift Valley region trooped to Kasarani to stamp their solidarity in Azimio la Umoja convention, where Raila was endorsed to contest for the presidency in 2022.

Some of the leaders who spoke to The Standard while on their way to Kasarani hinted that aspirants for the various elective posts in the Rift Valley would seek tickets under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

During political campaigns ahead of the 2017 general elections, most candidates who lost in Jubilee nominations ganged up with the then NASA principals in campaigning for Raila.

“There is no political monopoly in the Rift Valley region. We are breaking that notion that Rift Valley is a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) region,” said Stephen Tarus, former Kenya ambassador to Australia.

Tarus, known for his hardstand political decisions, also served as MP for Emgwen Constituency in Nandi County under the National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) between 2002 and 2007.

Tarus, former Cherangany MP Kipruto Kirwa and Linah Kilimo (Marakwet East) were the only legislators in government in the Rift Valley region after the coalition won the elections.

Delegates who travelled to Azimio la Umoja convention sent a clear message to the UDA Party that it should brace for a terse political competition.

Tarus, one of the Azimio la Umoja coordinators in Rift Valley, said democratic space had expanded in the country and that the electorates had the right to choose their leaders independently.

“UDA is a cartel party with no grass-root officials. Only one person is a political, economic and constitutional advisor in the party,” said Tarus.

According to Tarus, the journey towards 2022 will be a unique moment in the county.

“We expect to have a leader elected in accordance to the aspiration of the Kenya Constitution 2010, who will manage the economy well,” said Tarus.

Governor Alex Tolgos of Elgeyo Marakwet, who represents the Rift Valley region in Azimio la Umoja, said they would mobilize support for Raila’s presidential bid.

“We do not deny that UDA has a large following in our region, but we are mobilizing more supporters to cross over to Azimio la Umoja. Jubilee party was popular in the region in 2017, but Baba got a sizable number of votes. We expect more votes in 2022,” said Tolgos, adding that the number of supporters is growing.

Maj General (Rtd) Augustine Cheruiyot, also one of the coordinators of Azimio la Umoja, said they expected the region to support Raila.

“These parties are making inroads, and we expect a popular support for Raila presidency in the next general elections,” he said.



Kipkorir Menjo, director of Kenya Farmers Association, also said more supporters of the convention travelled on their own volition, an indication that the region had more Raila supporters.

“We are noting a growing enthusiasm, and some supporters are already expressing their interest for elective seats in the Rift Valley through ODM ticket,” said Menjo.

During his tour of Nandi and Uasin Gishu counties about three weeks ago, Ruto urged residents in the region to campaign for him as he tours other regions to consolidate votes.

“If you don’t see me around this region, I will have gone around the country consolidating for more votes. Kindly guard for me the local vote. For the county seats, it will be upon you to choose favourable leaders, as long as they are in UDA,” Ruto told supporters in Kilibwoni.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama said a political competition had officially begun.

Arama said the DP had enjoyed support from the Rift Valley region for long as he was the main man politicking as others took a back seat.

"Ruto has been in a race against himself. Raila's entry has sent ripples into the region, and people are now shifting towards supporting him," said Arama.



He noted that the Rift Valley region is cosmopolitan, making it easy for Raila to make inroads ahead of the August 2022 general elections.

"Raila has fought for this country, and many feel it is time to have him as the head of state," said Arama.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech said Azimio la Umoja did not reflect what was expected.

Koech, an ally of Ruto, said many leaders stepped back, and Raila was presented as an isolated man.

“Even with all the hype, we expected it will be a big function, but it became a function of a few who were paid to attend. The delegation from the Rift had zero impact on Ruto,” Koech said.

The legislator said, with the absence of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Raila was an isolated man.

He said the state marshalled the 14 governors in Kasarani to attend the event.

“It is not about the people who attended but about the message sent by the top leadership,” he said.

Koech said the Rift Valley region is blessed with so many leaders, and it will be difficult for someone else to take votes from the area as already one of their own is in the race.

According to political analyst Phillip Chebunet, the attendance of the event should not excite ODM. He said much needs to be done to move the region.

"They can only wish that the turn up will be translated into votes in the coming polls," said Chebunet.

He said money may have influenced the masses to attend the event.

"People are broke, and this was a well-funded event. People may or may not be genuine where money is involved. They may have only gone there to get the cash," said Chebunet.

He noted that ODM's competitors should work to keep the ground solidified.

