× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Jamhuri Day: DP Ruto criticises endorsements ahead of 2022

POLITICS
By Jael Mboga | December 12th 2021

Deputy President William Ruto. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Who you know should not determine how you succeed in the country, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Speaking at Uhuru Gardens during this year's celebrations to mark Jamhuri Day, the DP urged citizens to reflect on the past and build institutions that will secure the present as a free society.

His statement comes in the wake of endorsements from different quarters that have boosted presidential candidates' campaigns ahead of the 2022 general election.

Ruto's closest competitor and ODM leader Raila Odinga recently received backing from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

KEEP READING

In his short address at Uhuru Gardens, DP Ruto reiterated his past comments on hustlers and dynasties, where he said leadership should not be linked to a particular group of people.

Ruto last year reiterated his stance that the 2022 elections will be a contest between dynasties and hustlers.

He said it was time for President Uhuru and Raila to support someone else for the top seat.

“The Kenyatta and Odinga families have been in power in the past and it is now time for a hustler like me to lead this country,” he said then.

“I have been fought left and right but this will not distract me from seeking the presidency.”

He also vowed that after supporting Uhuru’s and Raila’s past presidential bids, he is not willing to support anyone else for the top post.

“It is my time and that is why I am asking Taita Taveta leaders to help me ascend to power,” he said.

has defended his Hustler Nation narrative, saying it is a global phenomenon

He said the movement will create investment opportunities for 16 million poor Kenyans, who will, in turn, be placed on the country’s tax bracket.

“Those claiming that it is about hustlers versus dynasties want to taint the movement…. It is not a competition between the poor and the rich,” Ruto said.

He said he will officially move to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) if the Party continues to sideline him and his allies.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Motor racing: Mazepin out of Abu Dhabi GP after positive COVID-19 test
Russian Formula One rookie Nikita Mazepin will not race in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19, his Haas t
Cost of construction drops by over 300 per cent in the last four years
This has been attributed to advancement in technology that has made work much easier.

MOST READ

Kisii Deputy Governor back to ODM after four-year dalliance with Ruto?
Kisii Deputy Governor back to ODM after four-year dalliance with Ruto?

POLITICS

By Eric Abuga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
The big face-off between Raila and Ruto takes another twist

By Biketi Kikechi | 20 minutes ago

The big face-off between Raila and Ruto takes another twist
Jamhuri Day: Uhuru revisits Handshake, says it was a ‘mark of progress’

By Jael Mboga | 36 minutes ago

Jamhuri Day: Uhuru revisits Handshake, says it was a ‘mark of progress’
Ida, the strong woman in Raila life, releases him for the 2022 race

By Brian Otieno | 6 hours ago

Ida, the strong woman in Raila life, releases him for the 2022 race
Sustaining Uhuru-Raila bromance after poll will be the ultimate test

By Special Correspondent | 6 hours ago

Sustaining Uhuru-Raila bromance after poll will be the ultimate test

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC