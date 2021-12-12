Jamhuri Day: DP Ruto criticises endorsements ahead of 2022

Deputy President William Ruto. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Who you know should not determine how you succeed in the country, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

Speaking at Uhuru Gardens during this year's celebrations to mark Jamhuri Day, the DP urged citizens to reflect on the past and build institutions that will secure the present as a free society.

His statement comes in the wake of endorsements from different quarters that have boosted presidential candidates' campaigns ahead of the 2022 general election.

Ruto's closest competitor and ODM leader Raila Odinga recently received backing from the vote-rich Mount Kenya region.

In his short address at Uhuru Gardens, DP Ruto reiterated his past comments on hustlers and dynasties, where he said leadership should not be linked to a particular group of people.

Ruto last year reiterated his stance that the 2022 elections will be a contest between dynasties and hustlers.

He said it was time for President Uhuru and Raila to support someone else for the top seat.

“The Kenyatta and Odinga families have been in power in the past and it is now time for a hustler like me to lead this country,” he said then.

“I have been fought left and right but this will not distract me from seeking the presidency.”

He also vowed that after supporting Uhuru’s and Raila’s past presidential bids, he is not willing to support anyone else for the top post.

“It is my time and that is why I am asking Taita Taveta leaders to help me ascend to power,” he said.

has defended his Hustler Nation narrative, saying it is a global phenomenon

He said the movement will create investment opportunities for 16 million poor Kenyans, who will, in turn, be placed on the country’s tax bracket.

“Those claiming that it is about hustlers versus dynasties want to taint the movement…. It is not a competition between the poor and the rich,” Ruto said.

He said he will officially move to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) if the Party continues to sideline him and his allies.

Share this story