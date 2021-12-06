Raila to clear doubts about his bid this Friday

ODM leader Raila Odinga addressing Mwiki residents, December 5, 2021. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has promised to answer all questions on his presidential bid this Friday in what he says will be the beginning of something big and memorable.

Raila is officially expected to launch his bid for the top seat this week said that all the doubts the country has will be settled on that day.

"Are you ready for change? Are you ready for an improved economy? Then I urge you all to show up in large numbers and get ready for the biggest announcement. If you want to know whether I will go on, let us all meet at Kasarani stadium," he said

He added, "next week you are all welcome to Kasarani stadium for as early as 8am," Raila said.

Raila who is preparing for his major announcement will among others declare his quest to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta in next year’s polls. Although Raila is yet to declare his interest for the top seat. All indications show that that he will be on the ballot in next year’s election.

In October while in Nyamira, Raila revealed that he was willing to support Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for the country’s top seat but plans changed after assessing the ground and entered a mutual agreement to have the CS support him instead.

He has also been going round listing what would be his 2022 manifesto. He has among others promised free education to university level, free and better health care and the introduction of a social protection fund among others. The question of the possible merger between his ODM and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee could also be unveiled on the same day.

Raila could give an update of the coalition agreement between the two parties. The coalition talks between the ruling and the opposition parties have been in the works for months and the two leaders sought to escalate their handshake to their parties.

Preparations are currently underway to stage a mammoth rally that is expected to have of over 60,000 attendees at the stadium

It’s at the event that Raila is expected to summon his support base and demonstrate his vigour and political muscle to make a fifth stab at the presidency

The much-anticipated event will also conclude the Azimio la Umoja countrywide meetings.

According to him, the journey has been quite remarkable and with listening to the plea of the people he knows what’s at stake for them and what he needs to do for them should he be president.

“I have been listening to Kenyans and their leaders speak, many have raised pertinent issues affecting our country and asking about what can be done to fix the country, we have a solution to all these problems” he said. ODM leader Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Raila has been touring different parts of the country popularizing the initiative since its launch on 17th August in Nakuru County as his strategic plan aimed at uniting the country ahead of the 2022 General election.

During the launch Odinga said the strategic plan’s objective was to dissect problems facing the country, among them political inclusion, divisive electoral processes, insecurity, corruption and reviving the economy

He also described his new roadmap as the 2022 roadmap provides a conducive environment for the realization of the Vision 2030 development plan and building a nation where all rights are respected despite the position.

He has so far taken the initiative to Mt Kenya, Mombasa, Machakos, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Nakuru, Nyanza, Garissa, Lamu, Makueni, Kitui, and Eldoret among others.

The massive attendance by governors, senators, Mps and MCAs will demonstrate his support and control of the majority of counties, representing a formidable war chest against Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking after a church service at the AIPCA church in Njiru, Raila said he is willing to bring everyone on board.

“I am not looking for followers but partners,” he said

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda who had accompanied Raila, said it was now time to seal the ground in Nairobi so that everyone will be on the same page come 2022.

“It is now time to lock Nairobi. We will ensure that it will not be a UDA zone,” he said

On his part Kieni MP Kanini Kega said he was impressed by the reception Raila has far received from the mountain promising to back him until he succeeded Uhuru.

“My vote is sealed I am only waiting for the Election Day. As for the haters saying Raila cannot climb the mountain, they are in for a shock. We are already three quarter in so they should watch this space,” he said.

Share this story