MPs accuse Granton Samboja of sponsoring opponents

POLITICS
By Renson Mnyamwezi | November 30th 2021
Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja. [File, Standard]

The differences between Taita Taita Governor Granton Samboja and MPs, Damson Mwashako of Wundanyi and Women Representative Lydia Haika, deepened when the legislators accused the county boss of sponsoring people to oppose them in next year's elections. 

The MPs also accused Samboja of using his Anguo FM to attack and malign them. They claimed the governor is also interfering with their work, allegations Samboja denied saying the two MPs were making the claims out of panic ahead of the polls.

Mwashako and Haika declared they are ready to face off with what they termed the governor's political projects. They spoke in Wundanyi on Monday during the launch of Badilisha Maisha Youth Movement, a Community-Based Organisation. The also helped raise Sh2.3 million for the organisation that seeks to support youth in the area.

They claimed Samboja is sponsoring a county chief officer and a county executive to face off with Mwashako and Haika respectively. Also present at the function were Senator Johnes Mwaruma, former Senator Dan Mwazo, and two governorship hopefuls, George Mwandembo and Patience Nyange.

“We are ready to face the governor's political projects in the next polls and no amount of intimidation will make us relent. We are keen to recapture our seats,” said Mwashako.

 Memory lane: Bigshots who shaped Coast politics

 Samboja turns to foreign artists to drum up re-election bid

 Hot sibling rivalry after DP William Ruto Coast tour

 Raila and DP William Ruto battle for Coast vote

Samboja and Mwashako have differed over the construction of the Sh2.2 billion Bura-Mgange-Wundanyi-Msau-Mto-wa-Mwagodi Road. They have both claimed to be behind the success of the project so far.

“I am telling the governor that I have never interfered with the development programmes of his government. The road project is being implemented by the national government and he should stop claiming it because he is not the one responsible for its implementation," said Mwashako.

Samboja denied sponsoring candidates against the MPs.  

CBK will not cap interest rates charged by digital lenders
This might be anti-climactic for some borrowers who have felt that the cost of borrowing from digital platforms has been punitive.
The umpteenth wave

