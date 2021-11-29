× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Raila promises free education to university

POLITICS
By Jacob Ngetich | November 29th 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga. [Samson Wire, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga has promised free education from primary to university level, should he be elected president in 2022.

Raila attended a church service at the Jesus Teaching Ministry Donholm before touring Eastland’s to popularise his Azimio la Umoja initiative.

The ODM chief - who got back to the city after wrapping up his two-day tour of Nyeri County where he held a major rally at Ruringu Stadium on Saturday - emphasised on the need to guarantee universal education access to all.

Dismissing Deputy President William Ruto’s wheelbarrow narrative, Raila said what the youth want is education to secure their future but not wheelbarrows.

KEEP READING

 Stop hiring out buses to politicians, schools told

 Mutunga: Ruto is a rich man who cuts an image of political hustler

 Why 'selfnomics' sounds better than Railanomics, Rutonomics

 Mt Kenya leaders issue Raila 10 conditions for their endorsement

“In my government, all children will go to school so that they can get better jobs and better pay, not pushing wheelbarrows,” he said

Raila said his vision was to ensure every Kenyan, whether learned, semi-illiterate or illiterate, is empowered to be productive.

Leaders who had accompanied the former Prime Minister urged Kenyans to be careful on whom they elect  as it is their future at stake.

Led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda, the leaders said Raila was the sure bet to a better secure country.

Kamanda said everyone should come out to embrace unity and the purpose of the handshake that was initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM leader.

He further assured Raila of continued support and popularity from the Mt Kenya Region in the coming General Elections. 

“Those saying that Raila cannot climb the mountain should stop lying to themselves. Just the other day we were at the peak of the mountain, and I can assure you with the president holding his hand, Raila’s support in the region will be at 70 per cent,” he said

On her part, Murang’a Woman rep Sabina Chege said having been one of Raila’s biggest critics in the past, that she has since come to appreciate his politics of purpose.

“We appreciate Raila for preaching peace and respecting the Head of State. There is no turning back now. We must look for a leader with a vision and that is why I am here” she said.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said Kenyans should be wary of falling in traps of false and misleading promises during this campaign period.

“Kenyans you have been promised so many things and most have been unfulfilled. Why don’t you give Baba an opportunity to see whether he is a man of his words?” He posed.

