× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila kicks of Nyeri tour with call for peace

POLITICS
By Lydiah Nyawira | November 26th 2021

Media mogul SK Macharia (left), former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and ODM leader Raila Odinga join artist Peter Kigia in dance at Kabiru-ini Grounds, Nyeri. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Orange party leader Raila Odinga started his two-day tour of Nyeri with a call for peace and forgiveness during a series of meetings with several groups.

He steered clear of politics and instead focused on the significance of his visit, saying it was a peace-building mission.

He was accompanied by his wife Ida Odinga, a delegation of Luo Council of Elders, media mogul SK Macharia and more than 20 ODM leaders.

KEEP READING

 We were not consulted, Pokot elders reject Raila's endorsement

 Raila in Nyeri: Ida gets Kikuyu name as ODM chief receives warm reception

 Raila heads to Kisii as Ongwae succession politics hots up

 Without OKA's support, it'll be hard for Raila to win election

The first meeting was a colourful blend of cultures as dancers from the Luo and Kikuyu communities danced and exchanged gifts at Kabiruini grounds in Nyeri town.

The meeting involved 600 elders drawn from two formations - Kikuyu Council of Elders and the Kiama Kiama - and another 600 elders from the Luo Council of Elders. 

“This meeting between our elders has been a great success, it has cemented our friendship and will create a new beginning of peace and prosperity,” he said.

Raila recounted the 2007 incident when Lucy Weru, the proprietor of Karatina Tourist Hotel, kicked him out of her premises when he made a stopover accompanied by Joseph Nyaga (now deceased), Reuben Ndolo and Mumbi Ngaru for a meal after attending a funeral in Mathira.

“I will sit down and have tea with the woman who kicked me out of her hotel at her home in Karatina because I have forgiven her and we should all forgive each other and foster friendship,” he said.

Raila referenced the handshake, saying when he and President Uhuru Kenyatta decided to bury the hatchet, they wanted to find a lasting solution for the country. 

But host Governor Mutahi Kahiga said voters were not interested in history but what Raila would offer the region once he was in power.

“It is not time to talk about history. It is about today and where we are going. Let us not lie to the people, what do you offer us for our 500,000 votes?” he posed.

Kahiga said it was key to focus on security and not an offer of the running mate position.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, the master of ceremony, said the meeting was for commemoration of the handshake with the elders.

Kikuyu Council of Elders chairperson Wachira Kago condemned Deputy President William Ruto for insulting local governors not willing to support his presidential bid.

A group of elderly Kikuyu women gave Ida the nickname Nyawira, meaning a hard-working woman.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Has Kenya gotten devolution, right? Is it time for an adjustment or Should the country soldier on?

Reigning champion Carl Tundo registers 4th win of the season after victory in Thika Rally

Wazalendo Hockey team ready for the Africa cup of club champions in Ghana

Varsity in trouble over banner linking rape to indecent dressing
University management says misleading banner put up by student organisation without its approval
OKA leaders pledge to lift Western economy
The OKA alliance comprising Kanu, ANC, Wiper and FORD-K is yet to pick a presidential candidate as it traverses the country drumming up support.

MOST READ

Ngirici: Why I'm giving Ruto and UDA a wide berth
Ngirici: Why I'm giving Ruto and UDA a wide berth

POLITICS

By Ndungu Gachane

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
OKA leaders pledge to lift Western economy

By Alexander Chagema | 6 minutes ago

OKA leaders pledge to lift Western economy
Shun leaders who thrive on hate and incitement, DP tells Rift supporters

By Kennedy K Gachuhi | 14 hours ago

Shun leaders who thrive on hate and incitement, DP tells Rift supporters
Court quashes Mwaura expulsion from Jubilee Party, faults process

By Paul Ogemba | 19 hours ago

Court quashes Mwaura expulsion from Jubilee Party, faults process
Makueni hopefuls battle to succeed Kibwana

By Erastus M Mulwa | 20 hours ago

Makueni hopefuls battle to succeed Kibwana

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC