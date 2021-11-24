Why I’m avoiding DP William Ruto rallies – Wangui Ngirici

Wangui Ngirici says the break from DP William Ruto-related activities will give UDA a clear picture of her importance to the party. [File, Standard]

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici says a need for soul-searching has made her to take a back seat in Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaigns.

Ngirici says interrogating her commitment to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party forms part of her introspection.

William Ruto has recently toured Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Murang’a and Kericho counties, with none of the events attended by Ngirici, who has been one of the deputy president’s key rooters in UDA Party.

It remains unclear whether the entrance of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru into the UDA matrix has thrown the vocal woman rep off balance. Both Ngirici and Waiguru are eyeing the same seat – Kirinyaga Governor – in the 2022 General Election.

And now Ngirici says she is weighing the possible outcomes of all political decisions she might make ahead of next year’s polls.

“I’m, however, confident that my supporters will follow me, regardless the pedestal I’d be standing on,” she said in an interview with The Standard.

“Politics is akin to the game of chess; you must study it well as your next decision would determine whether you win or lose. I have now retreated to carefully study my options before I make my next political move,” she said.

Indirectly deriding Waiguru, Ngirici said: “I’m also giving the newcomers some time to enjoy [their newfound political home]. That’s why you haven’t seen me attending Ruto’s rallies,” said Ngirici.

The legislator says the break from Ruto-related activities will give UDA a clear picture of her importance to the party.

“I popularised UDA Party in Kirinyaga County. I convinced my people that UDA was the political outfit to join, and that Ruto was the man best-suited to take over from [President] Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022. I also made them see the gaps in BBI, which was being championed by the President’s team,” she said.

“During that time, Waiguru was on the other side opposing Ruto, claiming that the DP had rented members of the Kikuyu community. She was also at the forefront popularising BBI across Kenya,” said Ngirici, adding: “When her [BBI] mission failed, she crossed over to UDA.”

The woman representative says “it’s now her turn to pose for pictures with Ruto, something I had done for four years”.

“For now, let me sit back and ponder on what’s good for me, politically.”

Waiguru officially joined UDA on October 26, declaring her support for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

She said Kirinyaga constituents implored upon her to team up with Ruto, claiming UDA was the most popular party in the county and Mt. Kenya region at large.

