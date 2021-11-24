× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Why I’m avoiding DP William Ruto rallies – Wangui Ngirici

POLITICS
By Ndungu Gachane | November 24th 2021

Wangui Ngirici says the break from DP William Ruto-related activities will give UDA a clear picture of her importance to the party. [File, Standard]

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici says a need for soul-searching has made her to take a back seat in Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential campaigns.

Ngirici says interrogating her commitment to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party forms part of her introspection.

William Ruto has recently toured Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Murang’a and Kericho counties, with none of the events attended by Ngirici, who has been one of the deputy president’s key rooters in UDA Party.

It remains unclear whether the entrance of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru into the UDA matrix has thrown the vocal woman rep off balance. Both Ngirici and Waiguru are eyeing the same seat – Kirinyaga Governor – in the 2022 General Election.

KEEP READING

 Ruto: Uhuru betrayed me, 8 million Kenyans

 Kingpin in distress

 Jubilee Ruto ouster plans unclear as NDC postponed

 Ruto defends Mau evictions, tells off rivals using exercise to discredit him

And now Ngirici says she is weighing the possible outcomes of all political decisions she might make ahead of next year’s polls.

“I’m, however, confident that my supporters will follow me, regardless the pedestal I’d be standing on,” she said in an interview with The Standard.

“Politics is akin to the game of chess; you must study it well as your next decision would determine whether you win or lose. I have now retreated to carefully study my options before I make my next political move,” she said.

Indirectly deriding Waiguru, Ngirici said: “I’m also giving the newcomers some time to enjoy [their newfound political home]. That’s why you haven’t seen me attending Ruto’s rallies,” said Ngirici.

The legislator says the break from Ruto-related activities will give UDA a clear picture of her importance to the party.

“I popularised UDA Party in Kirinyaga County. I convinced my people that UDA was the political outfit to join, and that Ruto was the man best-suited to take over from [President] Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022. I also made them see the gaps in BBI, which was being championed by the President’s team,” she said.

“During that time, Waiguru was on the other side opposing Ruto, claiming that the DP had rented members of the Kikuyu community. She was also at the forefront popularising BBI across Kenya,” said Ngirici, adding: “When her [BBI] mission failed, she crossed over to UDA.”

The woman representative says “it’s now her turn to pose for pictures with Ruto, something I had done for four years”.

“For now, let me sit back and ponder on what’s good for me, politically.”

Waiguru officially joined UDA on October 26, declaring her support for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

She said Kirinyaga constituents implored upon her to team up with Ruto, claiming UDA was the most popular party in the county and Mt. Kenya region at large.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Has Kenya gotten devolution, right? Is it time for an adjustment or Should the country soldier on?

Reigning champion Carl Tundo registers 4th win of the season after victory in Thika Rally

Wazalendo Hockey team ready for the Africa cup of club champions in Ghana

Raila says Azimio la Umoja is not early campaigns
Raila Odinga noted that unlike his competitors, ODM had not picked a presidential candidate yet.
Come help us revamp our rail system, President Kenyatta invites South African firm
Kenyatta emphasized that the development of a robust railway system would help fast track the integration of the African continent

MOST READ

Suspected robbers disguised as clients and left Equity Bank, police say
Suspected robbers disguised as clients and left Equity Bank, police say

NYANZA

By Harold Odhiambo

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Raila says Azimio la Umoja is not early campaigns

By Josphat Thiong’o and Emmanuel Too | 2 hours ago

Raila says Azimio la Umoja is not early campaigns
Iron Lady Martha Karua leads Mt Kenya in deal with OKA

By Jacob Ngetich and Muriithi Mugo | 10 hours ago

Iron Lady Martha Karua leads Mt Kenya in deal with OKA
Ruto: Uhuru betrayed me, 8 million Kenyans

By Nikko Tanui | 18 hours ago

Ruto: Uhuru betrayed me, 8 million Kenyans
Salat confident of victory in Senate contest next year

By Gilbert Kimutai | 18 hours ago

Salat confident of victory in Senate contest next year

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC