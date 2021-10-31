× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
One Kenya Alliance takes campaigns to Mt Kenya

POLITICS
By Fidelis Kabunyi | October 31st 2021

One Kenya Alliance chiefs Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Cyrus Jirongo [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

One Kenya Alliance chiefs Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Cyrus Jirongo have taken their campaigns to Mt Kenya.

The OKA principals are attending a prayer service at Around the Globe Deliverance Ministry church in Thika after which they are expected to address area residents.

The OKA rally in President Uhuru Kenyatta's backyard of Kiambu comes barely hours after they met the president over the crafting of what has been dubbed a super alliance ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

They are hot on the heels of ODM leader Raila Odinga who toured the voter-rich region a fortnight ago.

 Former bigwigs run to OKA, Ruto and Raila camps

 Gideon: We'll offer free education, reduce taxes

 OKA principals unveil grand plan for State House contest

 OKA leaders kick off campaigns in Kakamega

The OKA leaders toured Kakamega County  County to kick off their joined campaigns for the presidency before they pick a flag bearer.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (Kanu national chairman), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party), converged at Kakamega Golf Club for a consultative meeting with delegates.

This comes amid suspicions triggered by revelations of behind the scenes negotiations between Wiper and ODM leaders.

Raila Odinga has given the clearest indication yet that he is ready to work with One Kenya Alliance

Senator Gideon Moi calls upon the Mt. Kenya region leaders to join the One Kenya Alliance

Rift in Mt. Kenya with Kikuyu Elders divided over Muturi's installation as spokesman of the region

Duale to Uhuru: Tell us who the thief is
Adel Duale has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta over remarks he made during a visit to Kiambu County, where warned Kenyans against electing thieves.
Man dies after being gored at bull-running festival
A man bled to death from his injuries after he was gored at a bull-running festival in eastern Spain, authorities said.

