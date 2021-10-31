One Kenya Alliance takes campaigns to Mt Kenya

One Kenya Alliance chiefs Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Cyrus Jirongo [Fidelis Kabunyi, Standard]

The OKA principals are attending a prayer service at Around the Globe Deliverance Ministry church in Thika after which they are expected to address area residents.

The OKA rally in President Uhuru Kenyatta's backyard of Kiambu comes barely hours after they met the president over the crafting of what has been dubbed a super alliance ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

They are hot on the heels of ODM leader Raila Odinga who toured the voter-rich region a fortnight ago.

The OKA leaders toured Kakamega County County to kick off their joined campaigns for the presidency before they pick a flag bearer.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (Kanu national chairman), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party), converged at Kakamega Golf Club for a consultative meeting with delegates.

This comes amid suspicions triggered by revelations of behind the scenes negotiations between Wiper and ODM leaders.

