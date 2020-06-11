× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
OKA leaders kick off campaigns in Kakamega

POLITICS
By Robert Amalemba and Julius Chepkwony | October 29th 2021
OKA leaders Gideon Moi (Kanu), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) at Kakamega Golf Club for a consultative meeting with delegates. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard] 

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders have converged in Kakamega County to kick off their joined campaigns for the presidency before they pick a flag bearer.

The leaders, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (Kanu national chairman), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party), converged at Kakamega Golf Club for a consultative meeting with delegates.

This comes amid suspicions triggered by revelations of behind the scenes negotiations between Wiper and ODM leaders that may push Mudavadi to consider other options.

The leaders are expected to address a series of roadside rallies in Kakamega town.

The coalition brings together seasoned politicians who, for a decade now, have been in opposition.

Formation of political alliances and new parties ahead of elections is not uncommon in Kenya.

OKA has the possibility of bringing on board ODM leader Raila Odinga to form a formidable force to face Deputy President William Ruto at the ballot in next year’s general election.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, in whose constituency the OKA meeting is taking place, says it is good that Luhya leaders Moses Wetang’ula, Cyrus Jirongo and Musalia Mudavadi were now working together in one political coalition.

He has called on the Luhyas to register in droves so that they can have better chances at the national political platform.

