× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ruth Odinga: Why there is voter apathy in Nyanza

POLITICS
By Moses Nyamori | October 29th 2021
Kisumu County director of special programs Ruth Odinga while addressing the press during gender-based violence forum in Kisumu on February 1, 2019. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s sister, Ruth Odinga has said claims that the party has preferred candidates ahead of its primaries is discouraging Nyanza residents from registering as voters.

 Ms Odinga, who is coordinating voter registration mobilisation in the region, said all residents of the four Nyanza counties of Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya and Migori have lost hope in registering as voters.

Speaking in Homa Bay town during a consultative meeting yesterday, Ms Odinga said the residents were discouraged by the perception that ODM already has a list of preferred candidates who will be favoured in the nominations.

“Residents of this region have told us that ODM has preferred candidates in the forthcoming party primaries and the general election. This is a recipe for voter registration apathy. They see no need of registering as voters,” she said.

KEEP READING

 Address voter apathy among the youth

 We blunder when we focus on personas and not their agenda

 Trees, trees everywhere, but few in Nyanza

 Leaders set out to shore up voter numbers in Nyanza and Western

She said ODM supporters say some politicians are bragging that they have paved the way to secure the party ticket for various elective posts during nominations.

The former Kisumu Deputy Governor said the notion should be discouraged.

“I have presented views of the public. But my advice is that they should change their attitude and register as voters,” Ms Odinga said.

She urged politicians to focus on how to help in the exercise so that Raila gets more votes in the region.

Ms Odinga said the leadership of the ODM party had clarified that it does not have preferable candidates in its nominations.

“Residents should know that ODM has not given anyone the nomination certificate. Let us concentrate on voter registration,” she said.

The meeting was attended by deputy county commissioners of all eight sub-counties in Homa Bay County and ODM officials from eight constituencies led by the county coordinator Tom Okong’o.

Homa Bay Deputy County Commissioner Jude Wasonga said their offices are providing eligible residents with ID cards to enable them to become voters.

“We have directed our chiefs to distribute all the uncollected IDs to applicants to enable them to be enlisted as voters,” Wasonga said.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Nyanza clergy speak on Covid-19 guidelines imposed on the 13 counties

Government to take stringent measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the Lake region

Leaders from Nyanza region hold meeting with President Kenyatta ahead of Madaraka day celebrations

Ruto reaches out to Kalonzo, seeks deal
Deputy President William Ruto has reached out to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and intensified his forays in Ukambani.
OKA principals to begin two day tour of Western
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said the principals will soon unveil timelines on picking the alliance flagbearer.

MOST READ

Egerton raises red flag over Sh13.6 million deposited in its bank accounts
Egerton raises red flag over Sh13.6 million deposited in its bank accounts

EDUCATION

By Julius Chepkwony

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
OKA rocked by suspicion over Mudavadi's planned coalition

By Moses Nyamori | 3 hours ago

OKA rocked by suspicion over Mudavadi's planned coalition
Ruto reaches out to Kalonzo, seeks deal

By Jacob Ng'etich and Steve Nzioka | 4 hours ago

Ruto reaches out to Kalonzo, seeks deal
Uhuru Kenyatta’s pandora's box remains shut despite promises

By Josphat Thiong'o | 11 hours ago

Uhuru Kenyatta’s pandora's box remains shut despite promises
One Kenya Alliance to start presidential campaign

By Nathan Ochunge | 11 hours ago

One Kenya Alliance to start presidential campaign

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC