× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Good news for Mtito-a-Ndei sex workers as DP Ruto pledges Sh1m

POLITICS
By Mireri Junior | October 26th 2021

Deputy President addresses a campaign rally in Makueni on October 25. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to give Mtito Andei commercial sex workers Sh1 million.

Addressing a rally at the town in Makueni County on Monday, DP Ruto told the call girls to organise themselves in a SACCO so that he can wire the money to them.

The DP Ruto’s promise came after a woman appealed to him to expedite the release of the 'Hustlers Empowerment Fund' so that they can venture into respectful businesses.

Responding, he told her to organise a group to which he pleaded a million shillings that would be used for a more constructive engagement.

KEEP READING

 DP says youths need practical solutions to problems not stipend

 Makueni man goes into hiding after raping his mum

 Tsavo West: Rich in animals and history

 Commercial sex workers plead with county to step into void left by exit of local NGO

Ruto vowed to ensure the sex workers had started a respectable business once they receive the money.

Ruto drummed up support for his Bottom-Up economic model saying it will promote inclusive and sustainable growth among Kenyans.

“The bottom-up economic model is keen on promoting inclusive and sustainable growth through a robust framework that will foster enterprises in our country,” he said.

He hit out ODM leader Raila Odinga social welfare plan of Sh6000 for vulnerable families if elected president saying it will encourage laziness among Kenyans.

 “Kenya cannot be built by stipends like some of our opponents are promising. We need jobs and business opportunities that will make them economically independent,” he said.

Ruto met with grassroots leaders, UDA party aspirants and professionals from Kibwezi East and Kibwezi West Constituencies in Kyanginywa, Makueni County.

He said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is a formidable national political party that will bring every Kenyan on board, their backgrounds notwithstanding, to unite and bring a meaningful change in our country.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Serikali imeombwa kuingilia kati na kutatua umiliki wa makao ya watoto ya Good hope Mtito Andei

Youth Empowerment: Makueni County Commissioner urges Youth to consider exploring technical skills

COVID-19 Numbers still spiking: Discussion with CEC, Health- Makueni County, DR. Andrew Mulwa

DP says youths need practical solutions to problems not stipend
Ruto noted that Sh50 billion will go towards boosting SMEs through saccos while another Sh50 billion will go to agriculture.
Wooing ex-Nasa leaders, Uhuru deal might help Ruto in 2022 race
Ruto is working to eat into the support base of rivals for political agreements with region’s leaders.

MOST READ

Kipsigis Girls closed after students storm out of school
Kipsigis Girls closed after students storm out of school

EDUCATION

By Nikko Tanui

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Governor Waiguru joins UDA

By Betty Njeru | 32 minutes ago

Governor Waiguru joins UDA
Why Raila, Ruto hardliners have rolled back their fiery tongues

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 10 hours ago

Why Raila, Ruto hardliners have rolled back their fiery tongues
DP says youths need practical solutions to problems not stipend

By Stephen Nzioka | 10 hours ago

DP says youths need practical solutions to problems not stipend
Wooing ex-Nasa leaders, Uhuru deal might help Ruto in 2022 race

By Jacob Ngetich | 10 hours ago

Wooing ex-Nasa leaders, Uhuru deal might help Ruto in 2022 race

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC