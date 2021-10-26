Good news for Mtito-a-Ndei sex workers as DP Ruto pledges Sh1m
POLITICS
By Mireri Junior
| October 26th 2021
Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to give Mtito Andei commercial sex workers Sh1 million.
Addressing a rally at the town in Makueni County on Monday, DP Ruto told the call girls to organise themselves in a SACCO so that he can wire the money to them.
The DP Ruto’s promise came after a woman appealed to him to expedite the release of the 'Hustlers Empowerment Fund' so that they can venture into respectful businesses.
Responding, he told her to organise a group to which he pleaded a million shillings that would be used for a more constructive engagement.
Ruto vowed to ensure the sex workers had started a respectable business once they receive the money.
Ruto drummed up support for his Bottom-Up economic model saying it will promote inclusive and sustainable growth among Kenyans.
“The bottom-up economic model is keen on promoting inclusive and sustainable growth through a robust framework that will foster enterprises in our country,” he said.
He hit out ODM leader Raila Odinga social welfare plan of Sh6000 for vulnerable families if elected president saying it will encourage laziness among Kenyans.
“Kenya cannot be built by stipends like some of our opponents are promising. We need jobs and business opportunities that will make them economically independent,” he said.
Ruto met with grassroots leaders, UDA party aspirants and professionals from Kibwezi East and Kibwezi West Constituencies in Kyanginywa, Makueni County.
He said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is a formidable national political party that will bring every Kenyan on board, their backgrounds notwithstanding, to unite and bring a meaningful change in our country.
