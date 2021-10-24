× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Handshake a burden to ODM, says Wanjigi

POLITICS
By Muriithi Mugo | October 24th 2021

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has said ODM party has been fighting for social justice and was people driven but is slowly been converted to personal property.

He claimed that the Handshake may have affected ODM operations and Jubilee woes were now finding their way to the party.

"If ODM becomes a personal property then it means we are headed nowhere and we will not allow this as ODM life members," Wanjigi added.

KEEP READING

 ODM leaders open new office in Ndhiwa in voter drive

 Raila, Ruto walk a tight rope in search of running mates

 Western leaders issue demands, want Oparanya to deputise Raila

 Gusii leaders, CSs endorse Raila for State House contest

Speaking after attending service at East Africa Pentecostal Church (EAPC) Kigumo in Runyenjes constituency, Embu county, Mr Wanjigi said Suna East MP Junet Mohammed's remarks on Mt Kenya's place in the next government were misplaced.

Junet declared at a funds drive in Nyanza that Mt Kenya leaders will be treated as visitors if Raila wins the presidency.

The businessman faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto for letting Kenyans down despite having their support.

"They were almost detained by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and they came crying to Kenyans who overwhelmingly voted for the duo. I assisted them but they later attacked me at my home despite supporting them and helping them evade the ICC," he said.

Wanjigi further appealed to the residents to register as voters in large numbers and exercise their democratic right to shape the destiny of Kenya.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi. [Collins Oduor. Standard]

"If 100 police officers can be sent against me and my wife, I am man enough and I will defeat Raila Odinga who is still vying though yet to declare," he added.

He noted that Mt Kenya was good in investments and farming and only needed a conducive environment for economic revolution.

"As sons and daughters of Mau Mau fighters you need to benefit from the benefits of the struggles that other parts of the country are enjoying," Wanjigi said.

He noted that conmanship had increased in the country where the vulnerable are not enjoying their freedoms and rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

"Corruption is an organised crime in this country a law should be put in place to handle the grave matter," he noted.

Wanjigi who was accompanied by Steve Mbogo, an ODM National Executive Council member and Moses Wamuru, the Embu party chairman, also met more than 300 delegates to chat the way forward on party primaries.

Politician Steve Mbogo. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Wamuru lamented that he was shoved by the party security during last week's visit by Raila to the region. He claimed that ODM has been infiltrated by goons.

"Having fought for ODM all these years, it is was a shame that some failed leaders were tasked to welcome the party leader, and this is the conmanship we must fight," he claimed.

"We also demand an apology from Junet Mohammed who said Mt Kenya will be visitors to ODM when Raila Odinga becomes president in 2022," Wamuru said.

Mbogo appealed to Mt Kenya leaders to have a political plan and faulted Junet's remarks.

"This is clear arrogance by some of these leaders surrounding Raila Odinga," he said.

He drummed up support for Wanjigi saying he has a vision for the country.

"If we don't plan for ourselves we will have it rough," added Mbogo.

