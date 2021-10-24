Kamba community on the right track in succession race, says Wavinya
POLITICS
By Erastus Mulwa
| October 24th 2021
Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Wavinya Ndeti has dismissed claims by a section of politicians that the Kamba community has lost track in President Uhuru Kenyatta's succession race.
Wavinya said high-level consultations are still ongoing among the leaders and they will soon make the deliberations public.
Speaking after attending mass at St Jude Catholic Church in Athi River Machakos county, she said Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka was firmly on course to succeed President Kenyatta and urged the community to rally behind him.
“I have heard some people say we have lost direction as Kamba community. We have not. We are working closely with President Uhuru Kenyatta who is also working with ODM leader, Raila Odinga, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, Kalonzo and Kanu’s Gideon Moi. Consultations are ongoing because we do not want the country to lose direction,” she said.
However, the CAS insisted that any presidential aspirant seeking to make inroads in Ukambani must come through Kalonzo, who she termed as the region’s undisputed political kingpin.
Her sentiments came a day after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, cautioned the community against ‘the slavery of political hero-worship.’
Addressing residents in Athi River on Saturday, Dr Mutua, urged the Kamba nation to end the culture of pledging loyalty to ‘tribal king-pins’ who have no development record.
“Kenyans want politics that transform their lives. It is high time we did away with godfather politics and empty rhetoric. It is unfortunate that the 2022 presidential debate is about personalities and no talk of development for the people. Many promises are being made but no one is showing what they are doing with the current problems facing Kenyans,” he said.
Last week, Kitui governor Charity Ngilu warned Kalonzo that he risks leading the community to opposition if he fails to work with Raila.
Ms Ngilu claimed that the Wiper leader cannot defeat Raila in a presidential contest.
Kalonzo's influence in Ukambani politics has been put to question after the Wiper party suffered a humiliating defeat in the recent Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election in Makueni County.
