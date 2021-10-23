Vehicles destroyed during protests as DP William Ruto tours Busia
POLITICS
By Nathan Ochunge
| October 23rd 2021
Several vehicles were destroyed on Saturday as a section of youth protested against Deputy President William Ruto's tour of Busia Town.
The youth, who were chanting pro-ODM slogans, attempted to block the DP’s motorcade at Korinda area on the Busia-Kakamega highway.
Motorists, who were plying the route, found themselves in the melee, with several of the vehicles pelted with stones. Pieces of broken window glasses were scattered on the road.
Following the chaos, DP William Ruto rerouted to Nambale Town, where he briefly addressed a roadside gathering.
KEEP READING
DP Ruto's Coast tour stirs sibling rivalry in UDA
Ruto: System has no place in 2022 outcomes
DPP: We’ve not summoned DP Ruto over Arror and Kimwarer
The tough battle ahead for Ruto and Raila as 2022 contest beckons
Anti-riot police, who were on standby, swiftly responded by repulsing the crowd.
The DP and members of his entourage weren’t harmed in the chaos.
RELATED VIDEOS
MBIU YA KTN: Kericho yampokea Moi, Wizi wa mifugo Samburu, mashindano ya Gofu yaanza kule Eldoret
South Sudan women national team have final session ahead of AWCON qualifier against Harmbee Starlets
4th edition of the Eldoret city marathon set for April 10th 2022
Sossion’s vehicle stoned in Bomet TownThe windows of Sossion’s vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, were shattered during the incident.
KICC once again named Africa's best meetings, conference venueThe recognition by World Travel Awards (WTA) was announced on Thursday during the unveiling of Africa and Indian Ocean 2021 winners.
MOST READ
What killed 17-year-old boy in girls school
NATIONAL
- Professionals from three counties back Raila's State House dream
POLITICS
- Raila delivers Sh10m gift to Kigumo hospital after student request
NAIROBI
- Raila, BBI team oppose prayer by five professors
NATIONAL
- Man admits killing Catholic priest who sodomised him
NATIONAL
- Pull down video and apologise, Governor Mutua tells Boniface Mwangi
NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga