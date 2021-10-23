Vehicles destroyed during protests as DP William Ruto tours Busia

Some of the vehicles destroyed during the Saturday chaos. [Nathan Ochunge, Standard]

Several vehicles were destroyed on Saturday as a section of youth protested against Deputy President William Ruto's tour of Busia Town.

The youth, who were chanting pro-ODM slogans, attempted to block the DP’s motorcade at Korinda area on the Busia-Kakamega highway.

Motorists, who were plying the route, found themselves in the melee, with several of the vehicles pelted with stones. Pieces of broken window glasses were scattered on the road.

Following the chaos, DP William Ruto rerouted to Nambale Town, where he briefly addressed a roadside gathering.

Anti-riot police, who were on standby, swiftly responded by repulsing the crowd.

The DP and members of his entourage weren’t harmed in the chaos.

