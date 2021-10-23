× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Vehicles destroyed during protests as DP William Ruto tours Busia

POLITICS
By Nathan Ochunge | October 23rd 2021

Some of the vehicles destroyed during the Saturday chaos. [Nathan Ochunge, Standard]

Several vehicles were destroyed on Saturday as a section of youth protested against Deputy President William Ruto's tour of Busia Town.

The youth, who were chanting pro-ODM slogans, attempted to block the DP’s motorcade at Korinda area on the Busia-Kakamega highway.

Motorists, who were plying the route, found themselves in the melee, with several of the vehicles pelted with stones. Pieces of broken window glasses were scattered on the road.

Following the chaos, DP William Ruto rerouted to Nambale Town, where he briefly addressed a roadside gathering.

KEEP READING

 DP Ruto's Coast tour stirs sibling rivalry in UDA

 Ruto: System has no place in 2022 outcomes

 DPP: We’ve not summoned DP Ruto over Arror and Kimwarer

 The tough battle ahead for Ruto and Raila as 2022 contest beckons

Anti-riot police, who were on standby, swiftly responded by repulsing the crowd.

The DP and members of his entourage weren’t harmed in the chaos.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

MBIU YA KTN: Kericho yampokea Moi, Wizi wa mifugo Samburu, mashindano ya Gofu yaanza kule Eldoret

South Sudan women national team have final session ahead of AWCON qualifier against Harmbee Starlets

4th edition of the Eldoret city marathon set for April 10th 2022

Sossion’s vehicle stoned in Bomet Town
The windows of Sossion’s vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, were shattered during the incident.
KICC once again named Africa's best meetings, conference venue
The recognition by World Travel Awards (WTA) was announced on Thursday during the unveiling of Africa and Indian Ocean 2021 winners.

MOST READ

What killed 17-year-old boy in girls school
What killed 17-year-old boy in girls school

NATIONAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Speaker Justin Muturi vows not to quit 2022 race

By Nicholas Mburu | 2 hours ago

Speaker Justin Muturi vows not to quit 2022 race
Western leaders issue demands, want Oparanya to deputise Raila

By Benard Lusigi | 2 hours ago

Western leaders issue demands, want Oparanya to deputise Raila
DP Ruto's Coast tour stirs sibling rivalry in UDA

By Patric Beja | 3 hours ago

DP Ruto's Coast tour stirs sibling rivalry in UDA
Leaders’ promise to fund welfare state is a pipe dream

By Patrick Muinde | 8 hours ago

Leaders’ promise to fund welfare state is a pipe dream

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC