× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Western leaders issue demands, want Oparanya to deputise Raila

POLITICS
By Benard Lusigi | October 23rd 2021

 Governor Wycliffe Oparanya addresses boda boda riders at a stop along Lukume-Kambi ya Mwanza Road, Kakamega. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Western Kenya politicians allied to ODM leader Raila Odinga have outlined their conditions for supporting his presidential quest.

Top on the list is a recommendation that Raila picks Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as his running mate.

The leaders also want key slots in the government to be reserved for the region, including five Cabinet dockets namely; Finance, Interior, Infrastructure, Health and Agriculture.

KEEP READING

 Gusii leaders, CSs endorse Raila for State House contest

 The tough battle ahead for Ruto and Raila as 2022 contest beckons

 Raila, BBI team oppose prayer by five professors

 Retracing the footsteps of their fathers, 50 years later

The resolutions arose out of a meeting of ODM delegates from five counties held in Kakamega on Friday.

The grassroots leaders comprising members of coordinating committees, ward representatives and lawmakers from Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, Busia and Bungoma counties had met to lay strategies ahead of next year’s elections.

Resolutions of the well attended 10-hour meeting held at a hotel in Kakamega town were read out by Luanda MP Chris Omulele.  

They argued that Oparanya fits the bill given the fact he is the senior-most member of the Orange party and had sacrificed his ambitions to run for the presidency in support of Raila.

“He has contributed to unifying the region and has an impressive performance track record,” said the leaders.

In attendance were ODM branch chairmen from the five counties including host Justus Kizito and several MCAs and a host of aspirants seeking various elective seats on the Orange party ticket next year.

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga. [Duncan Ocholla, Standard]

They indicated that the people of Western appreciate the vote-rich region’s numerical strength.

During the meeting, the leaders affirmed their loyalty to Raila and vowed to back his fifth stab at the top seat.

“We have worked out a strategic plan to ensure that he wins majority votes in the region and a lion’s share of all elective seats,” read part of the resolutions.

The leaders said they were prepared to receive and campaign for Raila who is expected to visit the region for the fifth time in less than one month.

They also petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to reconstitute boards of directors of government-owned sugar mills before the disbursement of Sh1.5 billion bailout cash.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

South Sudan women national team have final session ahead of AWCON qualifier against Harmbee Starlets

4th edition of the Eldoret city marathon set for April 10th 2022

A new cricket Kenya constitution has been adopted with amendments

DP Ruto's Coast tour stirs sibling rivalry in UDA
Reports indicate stormy discussions dominated meeting between the DP and aspirants in Mombasa who feel some are being favoured.
Standard County Golf Classic lit Eldoret as over 100 players battle for honours
Despite the conducive weather, many players had difficulty tackling hole 3 and 10 due to the swollen river that snaked across the pitches.

MOST READ

What killed 17-year-old boy in girls school
What killed 17-year-old boy in girls school

NATIONAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Vehicles destroyed during protests as Ruto tours Busia

By Nathan Ochunge | 10 minutes ago

Vehicles destroyed during protests as Ruto tours Busia
Speaker Justin Muturi vows not to quit 2022 race

By Nicholas Mburu | 56 minutes ago

Speaker Justin Muturi vows not to quit 2022 race
DP Ruto's Coast tour stirs sibling rivalry in UDA

By Patric Beja | 1 hour ago

DP Ruto's Coast tour stirs sibling rivalry in UDA
Leaders’ promise to fund welfare state is a pipe dream

By Patrick Muinde | 6 hours ago

Leaders’ promise to fund welfare state is a pipe dream

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC