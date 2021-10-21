× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
DP William Ruto on a charm offensive in Western

POLITICS
By Jackline Inyanji | October 21st 2021

Deputy President William Ruto. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto returns to Western today in a spirited attempt to woo the region to back his presidential bid come 2022.

Ruto has lined up a series of meetings of public rallies in Kakamega County before taking his vote hunt crusade to Busia County on Saturday.

His first stop today will be at Khayega market in Ikolomani where he is expected to address supporters. The Deputy President will also address supporters at Shianda trading centre in Mumias East constituency and Khwisero market.

 Ruto, Raila use Mashujaa Day fete to reach out to voters

 Uhuru, Ruto in a show of comradeship at Mashujaa Day Celebration

 Mudavadi: Youths need incentives not handouts, empty promises

 Ruto: I am ready to face-off with Raila in free and fair polls

Ruto’s allies including former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale and former National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali have been busy preparing the ground ahead of the DPs tour.

The leaders have been meeting groups of people and making impromptu visits at venues where Ruto is expected to address supporters and make stopovers.

Khalwale visited gold mining sites in Kakamega and appealed to artisanal miners to support Ruto’s bottom-up economic model which according to him will help address challenges the miners have been facing for many years.

“Spreading the bottom-up economic model, yesterday I visited the gold mining sites in Ikolomani, as the governor of Kakamega, I will expand this enterprise to create millions of opportunities for our people,” Khalwale posted on his official social media page yesterday.

Ruto had earlier toured Kakamega and Bungoma counties days before ODM leader Raila Odinga visited the two counties.

Buoyed by his six-day tour of the Coastal region where he popularized the UDA party and the bottom-up economic model, Ruto is keen on winning hearts in Western during the two-day tour of the region.

Musalia Mudavadi is expected in Meru county in his heightened political activities to woo the region

"Mimi niko ready, any moment," Ruto says he is ready to reconcile with Uhuru without any conditions

Raila Odinga is set to begin a 2-day in Western Kenya, he is to have consultative meetings

High Court gives Uhuru 14 days to appoint six judges
President Uhuru Kenyatta previously said he failed to appoint the judges over alleged integrity reservations.
Regional parties demand say on the negotiating table
With less than a year to the polls, the push by top politicians to own political parties is worrying, with some registering new outfits.

Man who walked 230km to attend Mashujaa celebrations left stranded at hotel
Man who walked 230km to attend Mashujaa celebrations left stranded at hotel

NATIONAL

By Jephitha Mwai

NATIONAL

By Jephitha Mwai

