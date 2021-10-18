Mwangi Kiunjuri calls for referendum in 100 days of next government
POLITICS
By Jacob Ng'etich
| October 18th 2021
The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has said presidential hopefuls seeking support of the vote rich Mt Kenya must ensure constitutional changes in the first 100 days of taking over government.
Speaking in Siakago village, Mbeere North, Mr Kiunjuri said that the region will only receive a fair share of the national cake, through amendment of the law to cater for their interests.
The TSP leader promised to champion for some key clauses which were in the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2020, including equal representation and equitable sharing of the national cake.
"We cannot have one man one shilling one vote if we don't have a referendum. So whoever wants our support must guarantee us that in the first 100 days, we will have a referendum. this should be an irreducible minimum for Mt Kenya region," says Kiunjuri.
KEEP READING
Kane ends goal drought as Spurs beat Newcastle
Ruto or Raila? Kiunjuri’s gamble over 2022 candidate
Nyeri’s iconic Outspan Hotel up for sale
With about eight million votes, Mt Kenya was set to benefit from additional constituencies and increased allocation of funds if the Building Bridges Initiative had sailed through.
Kiunjuri wants all presidential hopefuls to outline how they will improve livelihoods in the region and turn around the economy.
"Mt Kenya is an agricultural zone, we want presidential hopefuls to assure us that they will honor the Malabo declaration, and set aside 10 per cent of the national budget for agriculture. We are signatories to this declaration, and so it should be honored," he said.
He promised to present TSP's irreducible minimum's memorandum to all aspirants, and will only support the one who means well for the region.
RELATED VIDEOS
Governor Charity Ngilu on BBI, 2022 Coalitions & State of the Nation | NEWSLINE WITH BEN KITILI
NCCK yadai BBI si jambo la lazima, Usajili katika vyama, Mzozo wa SRC | MBIU WIKENDI (Sehemu ya 2)
BBI Dilemma: Leaders caught off-guard by the nullification of BBI as it affects building coalitions
Governors propose additional funds, set new dates for devolution conferenceThis, according to the county heads, will bring the total funds allocated for counties’ operations to Sh751.45 billion.
Curfew will be lifted soon, says President UhuruHe, however, urged Kenyans to continue observing the protocols put by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the virus
MOST READ
Use of police officers to enforce child custody orders declared illegal
OPINION
By Daniel Chege
- PNU vows to back Raila, form coalition with ODM
POLITICS
By Samson Wire
- Eyes on Navy as Kenya takes tough stance on Somalia
NATIONAL
- Grand reception for Raila as he storms Ruto’s Eldoret backyard
POLITICS
- Raila feted for championing unity, development
NATIONAL
- Family pays tribute to businessman found dead in park
COUNTIES