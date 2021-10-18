× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mwangi Kiunjuri calls for referendum in 100 days of next government

POLITICS
By Jacob Ng'etich | October 18th 2021
TSP party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri during the Mount Kenya Unity Forum meeting in Naivasha on September 20, 2021. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri has said presidential hopefuls seeking support of the vote rich Mt Kenya must ensure constitutional changes in the first 100 days of taking over government.

Speaking in Siakago village, Mbeere North, Mr Kiunjuri said that the region will only receive a fair share of the national cake, through amendment of the law to cater for their interests.

The TSP leader promised to champion for some key clauses which were in the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2020, including equal representation and equitable sharing of the national cake.

"We cannot have one man one shilling one vote if we don't have a referendum. So whoever wants our support must guarantee us that in the first 100 days, we will have a referendum. this should be an irreducible minimum for Mt Kenya region," says Kiunjuri.

KEEP READING

 Kane ends goal drought as Spurs beat Newcastle

 Ruto or Raila? Kiunjuri’s gamble over 2022 candidate

 Nyeri’s iconic Outspan Hotel up for sale

 Facebook outage leaves players twiddling their thumbs

With about eight million votes, Mt Kenya was set to benefit from additional constituencies and increased allocation of funds if the Building Bridges Initiative had sailed through.

Kiunjuri wants all presidential hopefuls to outline how they will improve livelihoods in the region and turn around the economy.

"Mt Kenya is an agricultural zone, we want presidential hopefuls to assure us that they will honor the Malabo declaration, and set aside 10 per cent of the national budget for agriculture. We are signatories to this declaration, and so it should be honored," he said.

He promised to present TSP's irreducible minimum's memorandum to all aspirants, and will only support the one who means well for the region.

Download the BBI Judgement by all seven Judges - Civil Appeal No. E291 of 2021
Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Governor Charity Ngilu on BBI, 2022 Coalitions & State of the Nation | NEWSLINE WITH BEN KITILI

NCCK yadai BBI si jambo la lazima, Usajili katika vyama, Mzozo wa SRC | MBIU WIKENDI (Sehemu ya 2)

BBI Dilemma: Leaders caught off-guard by the nullification of BBI as it affects building coalitions

Governors propose additional funds, set new dates for devolution conference
This, according to the county heads, will bring the total funds allocated for counties’ operations to Sh751.45 billion.
Curfew will be lifted soon, says President Uhuru
He, however, urged Kenyans to continue observing the protocols put by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of the virus

MOST READ

Use of police officers to enforce child custody orders declared illegal
Use of police officers to enforce child custody orders declared illegal

OPINION

By Daniel Chege

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Race for Raila Odinga's deputy intensifies in Mt Kenya

By Moses Nyamori | 30 minutes ago

Race for Raila Odinga's deputy intensifies in Mt Kenya
Alfred Mutua: Kalonzo Musyoka no longer the kingpin after election loss

By Josphat Thiong'o | 6 hours ago

Alfred Mutua: Kalonzo Musyoka no longer the kingpin after election loss
Dedan Kimathi's widow blesses Raila Odinga

By James Wanzala | 6 hours ago

Dedan Kimathi's widow blesses Raila Odinga
Is DP Ruto an unassailable frontrunner or mere pacesetter?

By Oscar Obonyo | 7 hours ago

Is DP Ruto an unassailable frontrunner or mere pacesetter?

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC