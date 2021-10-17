× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Objectivity or Opportunity? Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua goes after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka

POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino | October 17th 2021

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. [File, Standard]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has pointed an accusing finger towards Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka saying he has been the reason behind the region’s underdevelopment.

Mutua says that Musyoka, who is also largely viewed as the Eastern region’s political kingpin, was after personal gains and had made no attempts to secure the interests of the people despite being at the helm of Ukambani politics for 30 years.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account on Saturday, October 17 afternoon, Mutua accused the wiper leader of failing to initiate development and empower the people of the region.

“For Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, it has been about power, positions, disruptions and waging the tribal card for himself and very little for the people who have kept him at the national table,” Mutua’s statement read in part.

KEEP READING

 Your time is up, Mutua tells Kalonzo after poll defeat

 Nguu Masumba by-election: Kalonzo beaten as Kibwana and Muthama rejoice

 OKA leaders urge Makueni residents to take voter registration seriously

 Kalonzo: Uhuru owes me 2022 support

Mutua, who is on the verge of completing his second term, also called on his fellow governors in the region to unite and fight for the interests of the community.

“I am ready to work with all to liberate the minds and livelihoods of our people. We have been mocked enough. It is time to have conversations at the household level on what we really want as a region,” he added.

However, the Wiper Party is yet to respond to the stinging allegations as efforts by The Standard to reach its officials this morning were futile.

Governor Mutua's stab at the Wiper leader could be a tactic to make an entrance in the national political arena, which he has previously shown interest in, pundits say. 

His sentiments came just days after the Wiper candidate lost to an independent candidate in the just-concluded Nguu Masumba ward by-elections.

Eshio Mwaiwa came a distant third behind the candidate supported by area governor Kivutha Kibwana and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate respectively.

Mwaiwa garnered 1,614 votes out of 6,783 ballots cast.

Timothy Maneno, Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s preferred candidate, won with 2,902 votes.

UDA’S Daniel Musau was second with 2,219 votes.

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kalonzo asema lengo lake kubwa katika uchaguzi mkuu ujao ni kumshinda William Ruto | MBIU WIKENDI 2

Governor Charity Ngilu urges Kalonzo and Raila to mend fences and work together ahead of 2022 polls

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka calls out political leaders who renege on political agreements

Western won’t be a swing vote in State House race
There is a stampede by presidential candidates for Western Kenya vote.
Kenya’s Lydia Simiyu wins 2021 Cape Town Marathon
Debutant Lydia Simiyu from Kenya has clinched victory at the 2021 Cape Town Marathon after crossing the line in 2:25:41.

MOST READ

PNU vows to back Raila, form coalition with ODM
PNU vows to back Raila, form coalition with ODM

POLITICS

By Samson Wire

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Akumu loses Citizen Conventions Party, blames lack of funding and political hostility

By Harold Odhiambo | 51 minutes ago

Akumu loses Citizen Conventions Party, blames lack of funding and political hostility
Senate Speaker Lusaka launches bid to recapture Bungoma governor’s seat

By Micah Sali | 56 minutes ago

Senate Speaker Lusaka launches bid to recapture Bungoma governor’s seat
New lobby, MPs join crusade to market Raila in Mt Kenya

By Allan Mungai | 1 hour ago

New lobby, MPs join crusade to market Raila in Mt Kenya
Raila and Ruto rebrand, adopt youthful look to attract new voters

By Josphat Thiongo and Harold Odhiambo | 3 hours ago

Raila and Ruto rebrand, adopt youthful look to attract new voters

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC