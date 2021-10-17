Objectivity or Opportunity? Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua goes after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua. [File, Standard]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has pointed an accusing finger towards Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka saying he has been the reason behind the region’s underdevelopment.

Mutua says that Musyoka, who is also largely viewed as the Eastern region’s political kingpin, was after personal gains and had made no attempts to secure the interests of the people despite being at the helm of Ukambani politics for 30 years.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account on Saturday, October 17 afternoon, Mutua accused the wiper leader of failing to initiate development and empower the people of the region.

“For Hon. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, it has been about power, positions, disruptions and waging the tribal card for himself and very little for the people who have kept him at the national table,” Mutua’s statement read in part.

8. I respect H.E. Hon. @skmusyoka and I call on all my supporters to be respectful. However, he needs to be politely reminded that the Nguu/Masumba Ward by-election has shown that over 76% of voters rejected him and Wiper. That is the current status in Ukambani region. — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) October 16, 2021

Mutua, who is on the verge of completing his second term, also called on his fellow governors in the region to unite and fight for the interests of the community.

“I am ready to work with all to liberate the minds and livelihoods of our people. We have been mocked enough. It is time to have conversations at the household level on what we really want as a region,” he added.

However, the Wiper Party is yet to respond to the stinging allegations as efforts by The Standard to reach its officials this morning were futile.

Governor Mutua's stab at the Wiper leader could be a tactic to make an entrance in the national political arena, which he has previously shown interest in, pundits say.

His sentiments came just days after the Wiper candidate lost to an independent candidate in the just-concluded Nguu Masumba ward by-elections.

Eshio Mwaiwa came a distant third behind the candidate supported by area governor Kivutha Kibwana and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate respectively.

Mwaiwa garnered 1,614 votes out of 6,783 ballots cast.

Timothy Maneno, Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s preferred candidate, won with 2,902 votes.

UDA’S Daniel Musau was second with 2,219 votes.

