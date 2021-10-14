× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Wilson Sossion: Why I’m leaving ODM

POLITICS
By Mireri Junior | October 14th 2021

ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) with former Knut secretary-general and Nominated MP Wilson Sossion at function. [File, Standard]

Nominated Member of Parliament Wilson Sossion says he has decamped to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party from ODM to boost his chances of winning the Bomet senatorial seat in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking on KTN News’ News Hour show on Wednesday, October 13, Sossion said a section of the electorate in Bomet advised him to decamp to UDA if he was serious about clinching the position.

According to the former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General, the constituents of Bomet started urging him to enter elective politics in 2008, when the then-Bomet Member of Parliament Kipkalya Kones died in a plane crash, which also claimed the life of Sotik MP Lorna Laboso.

“I declined their pleas because I was serving teachers as a trade unionist at the time,” Sossion said.

KEEP READING

 Mbagathi Way to be renamed after Raila Odinga

 Ruto: I don't need 'sycophants'

 Western is with Raila, Oparanya tells Mudavadi

 ODM warns Simba Arati over parallel party offices

The former KNUT boss says it’s now time to “listen to the voice of the people”.

Sossion said gunning for the seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party ticket would disadvantage him, as a section of the electorate told him that the popular political party in the region is UDA, which is linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

“Before settling on UDA as the political party that I wish to vie on, I consulted widely and engaged in soul-searching,” he said.

The former trade unionist said he is in talks with ODM leader Raila Odinga to ensure a smooth exit from the party, of which he is a life member.

“I will follow due process to formally move to UDA,” he said, adding that he has sought Odinga’s blessings following his decision.

Sossion was nominated to Parliament on an ODM ticket in 2017 to champion the labour movement’s interests in the National Assembly.

“It would be impossible for me to win an elective seat in Bomet on an ODM ticket. The region is 96 per cent dominated by UDA supporters,” he said.

On Sunday, October 10, Sossion announced his support for UDA and DP William Ruto’s presidential candidature in the 2022 polls.

The Nominated MP was in Ruto’s Karen residence when the DP hosted a meeting with grassroots politicians from Kigumo in Murang’a County.

Prior to his stint in the National Assembly, Sossion served as the Secretary-General of KNUT, a position he held between November 2013 and June 25, 2021, when he unceremoniously exited the union following protracted disputes with the Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC).

Between August 2017 and June 2021, he served both the National Assembly and KNUT, resulting in a section of his critics, pushing for his resignation from the union, arguing he couldn’t occupy two public service posts.

Sossion is seeking to unseat the incumbent Dr. Christopher Langat, who was first elected to Parliament in the 2017 General Election on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Langat, who got 140,396 votes (53.3 per cent), beat Kanu’s Nick Salat to the senatorial seat. Salat amassed 100,506 votes (38.2 per cent).

Prior to joining politics, Dr. Langat served as the Dean, School of Human Resources Development at the Moi University.

Between 2014 and 2015, Langat, who holds a PhD in Education (Arts), was a lecturer at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Musalia Mudavadi is expected in Meru county in his heightened political activities to woo the region

Pulpit Politics: ODM leader Raila Odinga welcomes move to ban politicians speaking in church

Mudavadi asisitiza umuhimu wa wakenya kuwachunguza wanasiasa kabla ya kuwapigia kura mwaka ujao

Reginald Mengi’s widow gets reprieve at Court of Appeal
Jacqueline Ntuyabaliwe won a reprieve after successfully challenging a decision that quashed a Will that was allegedly written by Mengi.
Huduma Namba declared invalid
President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the Huduma Namba mass registration on April 2, 2019.

MOST READ

Prison warders allegedly gang-rape woman visiting her husband
Prison warders allegedly gang-rape woman visiting her husband

CENTRAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Raila Odinga's pledge to tackle poverty to cost Sh137b

By Moses Nyamori | 13 hours ago

Raila Odinga's pledge to tackle poverty to cost Sh137b
Western is with Raila, Oparanya tells Mudavadi

By Nathan Ochunge | 13 hours ago

Western is with Raila, Oparanya tells Mudavadi
ODM warns Simba Arati over parallel party offices

By Eric Abuga | 13 hours ago

ODM warns Simba Arati over parallel party offices
Do not follow me blindly, Ruto tells allies

By Allan Mungai | 22 hours ago

Do not follow me blindly, Ruto tells allies

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC