Election day will be August 9, 2022, IEBC chief Chebukati says

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati in Nairobi on June 15, 2021. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has confirmed that elections will be conducted on August 9 next year as scheduled in the Constitution.

Through a statement, IEBC chairman Chebukati echoed the commission’s desire to conduct fair elections, exactly a year to the 2022 poll.

The law requires that the general election be held on the second Tuesday of August in every fifth year.

“Let me take this earliest opportune moment to reiterate the Commission’s commitment towards delivering free, fair, transparent, and credible 2022 General Election. The commission equally remains committed to engaging stakeholders as part of its open-door policy to foster citizen participation in the electoral process,” read part of the statement.

Chebukati urged the media to take note of key electoral processes in the run-up to August, noting the role media plays in disseminating information and shaping public opinion. These include voter registration, the nomination of candidates, campaigns, polling day activities, counting, the announcement of results, and dispute resolution.

He made the address during a workshop in Mombasa of the Kenya Media Sector Working Group meeting.

The commission will allow accredited media to access polling stations and tallying centres.

As part of the preparation for the General Election, the commission launched its 2020-24 Strategic Plan and Election Operations Plan on June 15.

“To ensure transparency in the results management process, the commission shall allow accredited media access to polling stations and tallying centres to cover the vote counting, announcement, collation and declaration of results,” Chebukati said.

On the transmission and management of election results, the polls agency chief said electronic and physical transmission of election results from the polling stations to the National, County and National Tallying Centres is a critical component of the Election Results Management Framework.

"The current election legislation stipulates that elections are conducted and results announced at the polling stations. Results, as announced at the polling station, are final."

