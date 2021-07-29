ODM leaves NASA

ODM leader Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced its exit from the National Super Alliance (NASA).

The party resolved to ditch the coalition after holding the National Executive Council meeting on Thursday, July 29.

The meeting was chaired by Party leader Raila Odinga.

ODM says plans are now underway to enter new partnerships.

“We hold that NASA is in the past. To further demonstrate this point, the NEC of ODM has today (Thursday, July 29) resolved to formally exit the NASA coalition,” ODM’s Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said.

“The NEC has further deliberated on the future of the Party and its need to make new friends,” added Sifuna.

The party announced its intention to embark on an aggressive programme to build new partnerships with other political players.

“We intend to embark on a programme to build new partnerships and extend the ongoing talks with our potential partners to the grassroots,” said the ODM Secretary-General.

"To this end, regional meetings and engagements have been planned with like-minded parties. The schedule for these will be shared in due course.”

ODM's announcement comes a few days after affiliate parties Wiper, Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford-Kenya and Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) declared the outfit “dead”.

The four parties accused ODM of betrayal and shortchanging them on the sharing of political parties’ funds.

