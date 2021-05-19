Court dismisses Oscar Sudi's plea seeking to stop forgery case
POLITICS
By Kamau Muthoni | May 19th 2021
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has lost a bid to stop his prosecution over allegations of forging academic certificates.
Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed his application, noting that it had no powers to order a magistrate's court to stop hearing the criminal case.
According to Court of Appeal judges William Ouko, Wanjiru Karanja and Asike Makhandia, Mr Sudi does not appear to challenge the criminal case but was aggrieved about the constitutionality of the charges.
“The said criminal proceedings are not the subject of the appeal before this court. It is discernible from the notice of appeal dated August 10, 2017, as well as the draft memorandum of appeal annexed to the motion, that the subject of the appeal is the High Court’s judgment dated July 24, 2017, which dismissed the applicant’s constitutional petition. As such, we have no jurisdiction to stay the criminal proceedings in the chief magistrate’s court,” they ruled.
In the trial, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission said the criminal case is halfway heard, with seven out of 14 prosecution witnesses having already testified. This is the second time Sudi has failed to stop the criminal case.
KEEP READING
Ex-IEBC man admits clearing MP facing forgery charges
Ugandan in court for false registration
Michigan art dealer gets 3-plus years in prison for forgeries
In the High Court, Justice Hedwig Ong’udi ruled that the prosecution did not violate the rights of Sudi when he was charged with forging academic certificates while seeking clearance from the electoral commission to contest in the March 4, 2013 elections.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
RELATED VIDEOS
Nakuru County Executive steps aside after forgery allegations
7 people charged with title deed forgery in Nairobi
Remarkable story of Benzema's France return, sex tape scandal and impending trialKarim Benzema's France exodus is over after Didier Deschamps made the surprise decision to include him in his Euro 2020 squad.
Cameroonians charged over fake Sh350 millionThree Cameroon nationals arrested early this month in Ruiru, Kiambu, with more than Sh350 million in fake currency have been charged.
MOST READ
Who is this man George Koimburi?
NATIONAL
- How an inmate used a sharpened spoon to kill colleague in Naivasha prison
RIFT VALLEY
By Daniel Chege
- President Uhuru tells off critics as he commissions Lamu Port
COAST
- The Blame Game: Who failed Uhuru?
POLITICS
- Government shuts down 30 unregistered schools in Nakuru
EDUCATION
- Looming Covid-19 peak raises concerns over school calendar
EDUCATION