Court dismisses Oscar Sudi's plea seeking to stop forgery case

POLITICS
By Kamau Muthoni | May 19th 2021
Kapseret Mp Oscar Sudi at Nakuru Law Courts on September 23, 2020. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has lost a bid to stop his prosecution over allegations of forging academic certificates.

Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed his application, noting that it had no powers to order a magistrate's court to stop hearing the criminal case.

According to Court of Appeal judges William Ouko, Wanjiru Karanja and Asike Makhandia, Mr Sudi does not appear to challenge the criminal case but was aggrieved about the constitutionality of the charges.

“The said criminal proceedings are not the subject of the appeal before this court. It is discernible from the notice of appeal dated August 10, 2017, as well as the draft memorandum of appeal annexed to the motion, that the subject of the appeal is the High Court’s judgment dated July 24, 2017, which dismissed the applicant’s constitutional petition. As such, we have no jurisdiction to stay the criminal proceedings in the chief magistrate’s court,” they ruled.

In the trial, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission said the criminal case is halfway heard, with seven out of 14 prosecution witnesses having already testified. This is the second time Sudi has failed to stop the criminal case.

 Ex-IEBC man admits clearing MP facing forgery charges

 Ugandan in court for false registration

 Michigan art dealer gets 3-plus years in prison for forgeries

 Save police force before it's too late

In the High Court, Justice Hedwig Ong’udi ruled that the prosecution did not violate the rights of Sudi when he was charged with forging academic certificates while seeking clearance from the electoral commission to contest in the March 4, 2013 elections.

Nakuru County Executive steps aside after forgery allegations

7 people charged with title deed forgery in Nairobi

Forgery at NCC

Who is this man George Koimburi?
Who is this man George Koimburi?

NATIONAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
