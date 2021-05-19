× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kuria-fronted candidate, George Koimburi, beats Jubilee’s Susan Waititu in Juja by-election

POLITICS
By Fidelis Kabunyi | May 19th 2021

Moses Kuria (L) with Juja MP-elect George Koimburi. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The People’s Empowerment Party candidate George Koimburi has won the Juja by-election after getting 12,159 votes against Jubilee’s Susan Waititu, who garnered 5,746 votes.

The results were announced on Wednesday evening after all the 184 polling centres reported their respective outcomes.

Kariuki Joseph Gichui, an independent candidate, came third with 1,356 votes.

The voter turnout was a low 18.91 per cent, with only 21,862 out of the 115,632 registered voters casting their ballot.

The winner, George Koimburi, was fronted by among other leaders, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria.

