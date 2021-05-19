Kuria-fronted candidate, George Koimburi, beats Jubilee’s Susan Waititu in Juja by-election

Moses Kuria (L) with Juja MP-elect George Koimburi. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The People’s Empowerment Party candidate George Koimburi has won the Juja by-election after getting 12,159 votes against Jubilee’s Susan Waititu, who garnered 5,746 votes.

The results were announced on Wednesday evening after all the 184 polling centres reported their respective outcomes.

Kariuki Joseph Gichui, an independent candidate, came third with 1,356 votes.

The voter turnout was a low 18.91 per cent, with only 21,862 out of the 115,632 registered voters casting their ballot.

The winner, George Koimburi, was fronted by among other leaders, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria.

