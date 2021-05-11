Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura loses senatorial seat, Speaker gazettes position
POLITICS
By Patrick Vidija | May 11th 2021
Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has lost his Senatorial seat after Speaker Kenneth Lusaka gazetted his position.
In a gazette notice dated May, 10, 2021, Lusaka said the gazettement was in line with Article 98 (I) (d) of the constitution.
"It is notified for the information of the general public that pursuant to article 103(I) (e) (i) of the constitution section 37 of the Elections Act, the seat of Member of the Senate .... held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant with effect from May 7, 2021," read the notice.
Senator Mwaura last week suffered a blow when the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal upheld a decision of the ruling Jubilee Party to expel him on grounds of indiscipline.
The tribunal said the party followed due process in expelling the senator and the internal mechanisms were exhausted, hence the decision could not be faulted.
KEEP READING
Diplomacy dictates an attitude of give and take
Jubilee to contest ruling on expelled senators
Jubilee, UDA in war of words over MPs monthly subscription
ODM withdraws MCAs from assembly committee amid feud with Jubilee
The ruling paved way for the Registrar of Political Parties to remove Mwaura's name from membership of the party.
Only President Uhuru Kenyatta could intervene and save him.
The Desma Nungo led tribunal refuted claims made by Mwaura that the party had not furnished him with the details of the charge leveled against him.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
Mwaura in his defense argued that the party's national disciplinary committee (NDC) only gave him a three-day notice to prepare for the hearing which was not adequate for him.
The embattled Senator complained that he was not provided with the decision of the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) to expel him before it was submitted to the National Management Committee (NMC) for ratification.
He claimed there was no evidence to support the allegations made against him.
But Jubilee Sec General Raphael Tuju said the move to expel him was because of his disloyalty to the party and violating the party’s constitution by pledging allegiance to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party linked to Deputy President William Ruto.
RELATED VIDEOS
"I was never a part or a member of Jubilee Party...I'm here as a candidate," SC Fred Ngatia
"I was never a part or a member of Jubilee Party...I'm here as a candidate," SC Fred Ngatia
Political Analyst Gabriel Muthuma on DP Ruto's fate in the Jubilee party
How your school performed in 2020 KCSE exam: listMore male candidates attained the minimum university joining grade of C+ (81,154).
Five possible transfer destinations for in-demand SanchoThe England international has long been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, but with Manchester United said to be going cold on a deal...
MOST READ
Students aged 16 and below post excellent 2020 KCSE results
EDUCATION
- KCSE: Kapsabet, Alliance, Kenya High top nationally as academic giants return
EDUCATION
- Raila meets Orengo, Otiende to forestall rebellion in ODM
POLITICS
- Kihika Kimani's widow in fight with daughter over Sh600m property
RIFT VALLEY
By Daniel Chege
- How lost phone from a dying patient led kin to hospital, cemetery
NATIONAL
- Key suspect in Jennifer Wambua murder case to take mental test
NAIROBI