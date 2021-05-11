× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura loses senatorial seat, Speaker gazettes position

POLITICS
By Patrick Vidija | May 11th 2021
Senator Isaac Mwaura.

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has lost his Senatorial seat after Speaker Kenneth Lusaka gazetted his position.

In a gazette notice dated May, 10, 2021, Lusaka said the gazettement was in line with Article 98 (I) (d) of the constitution.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that pursuant to article 103(I) (e) (i) of the constitution section 37 of the Elections Act, the seat of Member of the Senate .... held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant with effect from May 7, 2021," read the notice.

Senator Mwaura last week suffered a blow when the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal upheld a decision of the ruling Jubilee Party to expel him on grounds of indiscipline.

The tribunal said the party followed due process in expelling the senator and the internal mechanisms were exhausted, hence the decision could not be faulted.

The ruling paved way for the Registrar of Political Parties to remove Mwaura's name from membership of the party.

Only President Uhuru Kenyatta could intervene and save him.

The Desma Nungo led tribunal refuted claims made by Mwaura that the party had not furnished him with the details of the charge leveled against him.

Mwaura in his defense argued that the party's national disciplinary committee (NDC) only gave him a three-day notice to prepare for the hearing which was not adequate for him.

The embattled Senator complained that he was not provided with the decision of the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) to expel him before it was submitted to the National Management Committee (NMC) for ratification.

He claimed there was no evidence to support the allegations made against him.

But Jubilee Sec General Raphael Tuju said the move to expel him was because of his disloyalty to the party and violating the party’s constitution by pledging allegiance to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

[email protected]

