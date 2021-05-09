× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ODM accuses state agencies of interference in Bochari campaigns

POLITICS
By Grace Ng'ang'a | May 9th 2021
Kisii County Orange Democratic Movement Youth leaders led by their chairperson Denis Mosoti addresses a press conference at Suneka in Kisii County. The youth leaders said those who defected to Jubilee are impostors and have not been supporting the party. (Sammy Omingo, Standard)

ODM party has accused some government officials of interference in the Bonchari by-election campaigns.

The Orange party has claimed that senior officials in the Ministry of Interior and elements within the National Police Service are actively engaged in the campaigns to tilt the ground in favour of the Jubilee candidate.

In a letter to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati, ODM complained about alleged misuse of state agencies to influence the by-election.

“We wish to register our complaints with the commission following a series of well-calculated and systemic activities by a section of the state’s administrative and security agencies whose overall import is to adversely influence a free fair and democratic electoral process,” the letter read in part.

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen said the party is a victim of unfair practices despite abiding by the laid down electoral laws and code of conduct.

KEEP READING

 Is Orengo charting his path away from Raila?

 UDA opens an office in Raila's turf, planning to have more

 ODM MPs say Raila's decision on BBI is final

 Raila's change of tack that has seen Nyanza reap benefits

He urged IEBC to intervene and ensure a level playing ground for all candidates ahead of the by-election slated for May 18 to replace the late MP John Oroo.

Ong’wen further claimed that local administrators have in an overt manner turned campaign agents of the Jubilee candidate Zebedeo Opore.

“The assistant chief of Bogitaa sub-location while speaking at a funeral in Mugoga area within Riana Ward publicly asked the voters to support the choice of the government. He told the public that the candidate from the government side is the chosen one and should be supported,” the letter read in part.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

He added: “Such remarks made by a public officer are not only indicative to his partisanship nature but demonstrates the boldness and the extent some quarters are ready to go to the winning seat.”

This came after Riana MCA Ariemba Moisabi, who is drumming up support for ODM candidate Pavel Oimeke, was arrested following an altercation with an assistant chief at the burial.

“The arrest points to a well-calculated plan to provoke and intimidate our campaign team and must be condemned,” he said.

The executive director alleged a plot to transfer the tallying center of Bonchari constituency from Suneka Baraza Hall to Igongo Secondary School.

“Why the sudden change midstream of an electoral process without consulting the relevant stakeholders of this by-election?” He posed.

ODM settled on former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General Pavel Oimeke to vie for the seat.

The Orange party is not the only one complaining of unfairness in the campaign trail.

Last week United Democratic Alliance (UDA’s) candidate, Teresa Bitutu Oyioka, widow of the former MP, accused security officers of harassing her and her team and appealed to the government to ensure peaceful campaigns to allow voters to make an informed decision.

The UDA candidate's 15 supporters were arrested and charged with holding an illegal political meeting at St Angelic Teachers College, Suneka town.

RELATED VIDEOS

ODM considering re-opening application for the presidential ticket to accommodate Raila Odinga

Handshake pact now faces challenges with ODM accusing Gov't of undermining it | POLITICAL POINT

ODM leader Raila Odinga to conclude his 5-day tour of the Coast region today

Share this story
Oyoo bags brace as Kenya edge Uganda at Rugby Africa 7s
Nelson Oyoo scored a brace to inspire Kenya Sevens to a 24-7 comeback win over rivals Uganda in the Rugby Africa Solidarity Sevens match
Njuri Ncheke, Kikuyu council of elders to stop husband beatings in Kirinyaga
Cases of men being beaten by their wives in Kirinyaga County have now forced the Njuri Ncheke and Kikuyu council of elders to seek a solution.

MOST READ

In Luanda, men sell drugs in broad daylight under the guise of madness
In Luanda, men sell drugs in broad daylight under the guise of madness

NATIONAL

By Nathan Ochunge

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Uhuru visits Juja as campaigns intensify ahead of May 18 polls

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 2 hours ago

Uhuru visits Juja as campaigns intensify ahead of May 18 polls
Politics of deceit: Anatomy of MoUs built on backstabbing, empty words

By Kiraitu Murungi | 7 hours ago

Politics of deceit: Anatomy of MoUs built on backstabbing, empty words
Is Orengo charting his path away from Raila?

By Kamau Ngotho | 8 hours ago

Is Orengo charting his path away from Raila?
Will retiring governors be kingmakers in 2022 contest?

By Harold Odhiambo and Eric Abuga | 10 hours ago

Will retiring governors be kingmakers in 2022 contest?

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC