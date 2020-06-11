×
UDA wins in London ward byelection

By Standard Team | March 5th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kisii leaders join Kiamokama Ward by-election ODM candidate Malachi Matara. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

Antony Nzuki of United Democratic Alliance is going to be the next London ward representative after winning the by-election with 1,707 votes. Mr Nzuki won 38 per cent of the total votes coming from only 24.7 per cent of registered voters in the ward.

He was followed closely by Jubilee's Francis Njoroge who garnered1,385 votes.

In Kisii County, ODM candidate Malachi Matara took the crown-making him the new MCA of Kiamokama ward after getting 1,907 votes. 

Daniel Ondabu of the Party of Economic Development (PED) came second with 1,257 while Stephen Nyakeriga of TND came distance third with 1,004 votes.

Read More

Matara thanked his voters for overwhelming showing support saying, "I will work closely with all my competitors. A big thanks to my party."

The by-election attracted 11 candidates. The Ward has 10, 538 registered voters and 22 polling stations.

Malachi Matara of ODM has won the Kiamokama Ward by-election. [Eric Abuga, Standard]

The Wiper Party won in Kitise-Kithuki Ward by-elections in Makueni county after their candidate, Sebastian Muli garnered 3,892 votes, 66.69 per cent of the total votes cast.

Muungano Party candidate Joseph Kioko came second with 878 votes.

The mini-poll had been perceived to be a battle between Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana who supported the Muungano candidate and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Total votes cast in the mini poll were 5,836, against a total of 10,380 registered voters.

Sebastian Muli of Wiper Party who worn the Kitise-Kithuki Ward by-elections. [Stephen Nzioka, Standard]

In Uasin Gishu, Lucy Ngendo clinched the ward representative seat of Huruma after flooring 12 other candidates. She garnered 2,498 votes effectively winning the by-election that was marked by a very low voter turn-out.

To the west of Kenya, all signs indicate that Ford Kenya’s Majimbo Kalasinga is the MP-elect of Kabuchaia after maintaining a strong lead since the official results tallied by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC) started trickling in on Thursday evening.

As of 1.10am on Friday, Mr Kalasinga had garnered 11,760 votes in 77 out of the 123 polling stations in the constituency. Following behind the huge margin is UDA's Masinde Evans Kakai who has 3,960 votes and has held on to second place since the start of the results.

Even though the tallying process has been going on smoothly, vote casting was marred with violence while police arrested four politicians allied to UDA and supporting Mr Kakai.

According to the police, the lawmakers were arrested for allegedly being in possession of illegal firearms and causing violence in the Kabuchai by-elections.

In Matungu, Orange Democratic Movement's (ODM) David Were is leading; followed closely by UDA's Alex Lanya. Amani National Congress' (ANC) Peter Nabulindo is in third place even as the current tally represents less than a quarter of the polling stations.

Counting of votes is currently ongoing in other areas such as Hells Gate ward in Nakuru County, Huruma ward in Uasin Gishu and Kitise Kithuki ward in Makueni county.

[Reporting by Judah Ben-Hur, Eric Abuga, Stephen Nzioka, Fred Kibor.]

