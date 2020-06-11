ODM extends deadline for candidates seeking party’s presidential ticket

ODM party leader Raila Odinga at Chungwa house, Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Candidates interested in seeking the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM’s) presidential ticket have until end of March to submit their applications.

In a statement by ODM’s National Election Board, the deadline for the submission of application has been extended from February 26 (tomorrow) to March 31, 2021.

“All interested candidates are required to submit their applications in the prescribed manner,” Catherine Mumma, the chairperson of the board said.

Mumma noted that they planned to vet applicants before convening a national delegate’s conference in April to pick a candidate for the contest.

An advert carried in the national dailies last month also revealed that individuals who express interest in the party’s presidential candidacy would part with Sh1 million.

The elections board chair Mumma said the non-refundable fee was to be paid to the ODM’s bank account and the applicant to present the evidence of the payment to the party’s headquarters.

According to the chair, an eligible applicant must be a Kenyan citizen, a registered voter, a holder of a degree from a University and with a high moral standing and integrity.

The Raila-Odinga led party set out on a suitable presidential candidate hunt on January 20.

Then, ODM had said it plans to pick a presidential candidate within three months.

Although, focus largely remains on founder Raila Odinga, who is believed to be preparing to take a fifth go at the coveted office.