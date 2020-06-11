Khalwale: Mukhisa Kituyi lying to Kenyans on his UN job

Former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi during a press conference at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on Sunday, February 14 2021. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has slammed former UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi for lying to Kenyans that he left his job to come and save them yet his tenure was over.

Speaking on Thursday during an interview on KTN News TV, Khalwale said he told Kituyi that Kenyans have moved on for the last eight years hence the politics of Luhya unity does not sell any more.

“Kituyi did not resign, his four-year tenure at the UN was ending and that is why he left. This is professional deceit,” he said.

“When we met I told him to his face that Kenyans have moved on and this tribal politics no longer works with Kenyans.”

He dismissed Kituyi’s claim that he sacrificed his senatorial ambition in 2013 to help Mudavadi clinch the presidency.

“He did not forego his ambition in 2013 to help Mudavadi, he ran on UDF in Bungoma in 2013 and lost very badly to Wetangula,” said Khalwale.

He dismissed the politics of balkanising regions as an old tactic that will not bring even development to the country.

“I expected Kituyi to join us in moving the country forward, but he is here talking about going to his community first before starting his campaigns,” he said.

He dismissed the Luhya unity narrative being championed by some western leaders, saying it will not sell.

Khalwale slammed ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart for threatening to run for the president to force their way into political formations.

He said the two, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Kituyi are just positioning themselves for the next political outfits ahead of the 2022 polls.

“People like Mudavadi, Wetangula and Oparanya are only threatening to become president, but might not end up in the ballot,” he said.

Khalwale said Deputy President William Ruto has made in-roads on the region, adding that his candidates are destined to win Matungu and Kabuchai by-elections.

He said DP Ruto has more MPs in the Western region than Mudavadi, Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.