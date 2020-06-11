×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

More counties pass BBI Bill

By Standard Team | February 18th 2021 at 19:50:03 GMT +0300

Nairobi ward representatives passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on February 18. [Samson wire, Standard]

Kisii, Vihiga, Nairobi and Laikipia on Thursday joined the list of county assemblies that have passed the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Proponents of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill now have 11 counties under their belt in the race to garner support of at least 24 assemblies for the document to be taken to Parliament.

Kisii County Assembly today passed the BBI Bill, leaving Migori and Nyamira as the only ones in ODM leader Raila Odinga's Nyanza base that are yet to pass it.

It joined Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, West Pokot, Kajiado and Busia county assemblies which have already passed the Bill.

Read More

The 68 MCAs unanimously voted to pass the Bill during a session chaired by acting Speaker Amos Onderi.

And after a false start the previous day, Vihiga County Assembly also became the second in western region to give a nod to the document.

Governor Wilber Ottichilo was in the House chambers to witness the MCAs pass the document.

All the 38 MCAs endorsed the report, terming it a game changer in terms of economic development.

On Wednesday, the MCAs were unable to debate the Bill after a section of ward reps demanded to first be given money for public participation.

In Nairobi, MCAs unanimously voted in favour of the Bill, with all the 105 members physically present and five logged in via zoom voting yes.

Present in the House were Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Makadara MP George Aladwa, Embakasi MP Babu Owino, Kibra MP Imran Okoth, Roysambu MP Waihenya Ndirangu and Rachael Shebesh.

Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura announced the decision shortly after the vote saying that Nairobi County had set an example to other counties which should now pass the Bill.

Laikipia County Assembly also passed the Bill today.

Laikipia joins West Pokot, Kajiado and Trans Nzoia counties in the Rift Valley in ratifying the document.

Speaker Patrick Waigwa called for a vote after an over two hours of debate on the Bill, with 24 MCAs approving the Bill. No one opposed the Bill.

Initially there was growing perception that the region's 14 counties would reject the draft on grounds that it would curtail Deputy President William Ruto's presidential bid in 2022.

A week after resuming from December long recess, Nandi County Assembly is yet to table it while Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet assemblies plan for public participation later this week and next week respectively.

In Nandi, Majority Leader David Koech said the BBI report is yet to be tabled in the House. In Uasin Gishu, the Bill was tabled last week, and public participation forums will be held tomorrow.

Kericho County Assembly is set to conduct public participation across its sub-counties starting next week.

Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu and Taita Taveta counties have all announces plans for public participation forums before the vote on the BBI Bill.

[Reports by Josphat Thiong'o, Titus Too, Kennedy Gachuhi, Eric Abuga, Simon Oyeng', Patrick Beja and Renson Mnyamwezi]

Related Topics
BBI Building Bridges Initiative BBI Bill Vihiga
Share this story
Previous article
Tottenham slap eye-watering Sh22 billion price tag on Harry Kane
Next article
Medical officer implicated in defilement of a minor commits suicide

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

BBI can become law without referendum
BBI can become law without referendum

LATEST STORIES

Medical officer implicated in defilement of a minor commits suicide
Medical officer implicated in defilement of a minor commits suicide

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

14 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

27 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

30 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

1 month ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

VIDEO: Kakamega twins saga, two years later

VIDEO: Kakamega twins saga, two years later

Stephen Rutto 12 hours ago
Why Naivasha is now a second home for the rich

Why Naivasha is now a second home for the rich

Wainaina Wambu 13 hours ago
South Sudan accounts frozen in fight with Jirongo-linked firm

South Sudan accounts frozen in fight with Jirongo-linked firm

Kamau Muthoni 21 hours ago
BBI can become law without referendum

BBI can become law without referendum

Mohamed Guleid 21 hours ago

More stories

Why Kabuchai and Matungu mini polls crucial for top rivals

By John Shilitsa and Lucas Barasa
Why Kabuchai and Matungu mini polls crucial for top rivals

Joho presidential campaign reignites Coast unity debate

By Patrick Beja and Nehemiah Okwembah
Joho presidential campaign reignites Coast unity debate

Kajiado passes BBI, but Vihiga MCAs want cash

By Standard Team
Kajiado passes BBI, but Vihiga MCAs want cash

West Pokot and Trans Nzoia assemblies approve BBI Bill

By Irissheel Shanzu
West Pokot and Trans Nzoia assemblies approve BBI Bill

Joho kicks off presidential campaigns, pledges Sh300b for the youth

By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch
Joho kicks off presidential campaigns, pledges Sh300b for the youth

Appointment of registrar of parties was against law, Jubilee official says

By Joakim Bwana
Appointment of registrar of parties was against law, Jubilee official says

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.