×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

We're not safe, MP tells Speaker after Ali walks in chambers with gun

By Mireri Junior | February 12th 2021 at 11:41:19 GMT +0300

There was drama in the National Assembly on Thursday evening after Nyali MP Mohammed Ali walked into the chambers with a gun tucked behind him.

It was Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo who reported Ali to Speaker Justin Muturi, prompting him to order the MP to surrender the gun.

“Mr Speaker I have noticed some behaviour which is not of good conduct, I am not aware that members are allowed to walk into the chambers with their guns,” said Odhiambo.

“Mr Speaker if that is a gun Hon Ali is carrying on his back, then we are not safe in here.”

Read More

Ali, however, apologised, saying he forgot to leave his things outside the chambers before promising to surrender the gun.

Ali hit out at his Gem counterpart for making the matter public instead of quietly approaching him and telling him something was wrong.

“I think sometimes as MPs it is good and wise to behave like gentlemen, rather than announcing it on national television, he should have approached me quietly,” said Ali.

He said it was wrong for Odhiambo to politicise the gun matter, claiming it is dangerous and a threat to his life.

"Now my colleague is making it a Tanga Tanga affair and putting my life in danger by going public," Ali protested.

His colleagues, however, felt threatened and could be heard shouting at Ali to surrender his firearm.

MPs are licensed gun holders but they are not allowed to walk into the chambers with their firearms.

Parliament resumed sittings on Thursday with a new calendar allowing them to sit until late in the night.

The House will now have two sittings on Tuesday and three on Thursday beginning at 10am to 9pm with Wednesday now being an off day.

The review will allow the MPs especially the government to pass bills like the referendum bill that will soon land in the House.

Related Topics
Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo Speaker Justin Muturi Nyali MP Mohammed Ali
Share this story
Previous article
Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori steps down over sexism row
Next article
Stable and sane: Making employees No. 1 in a crisis

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Take corona test, Muturi urges MPs
Take corona test, Muturi urges MPs

LATEST STORIES

Treasury gives ailing KQ Sh26b in takeover plans
Treasury gives ailing KQ Sh26b in takeover plans

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

7 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

20 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

24 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

24 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Mukhisa could be in for a rude shock

Mukhisa could be in for a rude shock

Michael Ndonye 12 hours ago
Not much love for those born on Valentine’s Day

Not much love for those born on Valentine’s Day

Lilian Mathu 12 hours ago
Eight shades of Nyachae on display at his funeral service

Eight shades of Nyachae on display at his funeral service

Allan Mungai 12 hours ago
Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine

Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine

Mercy Kahenda 12 hours ago

More stories

Mutunga: President Uhuru biggest beneficiary of Handshake

By Mireri Junior
Mutunga: President Uhuru biggest beneficiary of Handshake

Chaos rocks Baringo as Homa Bay passes referendum Bill

By Yvonne Chepkwony and James Omoro
Chaos rocks Baringo as Homa Bay passes referendum Bill

MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

By Standard Team
MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

Kisumu okays BBI Bill, debate hots up

By Standard Team
Kisumu okays BBI Bill, debate hots up

Kang’ata kicked out in fresh wave of Jubilee purge

By Roselyne Obala and Moses Nyamori
Kang’ata kicked out in fresh wave of Jubilee purge

SRC approves car grants for MCAs and Speakers

By Mireri Junior
SRC approves car grants for MCAs and Speakers

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.