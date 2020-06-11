×
What have you done about Sh2b daily theft? Provost Wainaina asks Uhuru

By Judah Ben-Hur | January 25th 2021 at 12:53:29 GMT +0300

Provost Sammy Wainaina.  [File, Courtesy]

All Saints Cathedral Provost Sammy Wainaina says the government might be complicit in the graft scandals that have blemished the country.

In a fiery sermon on Sunday Provost Wainaina faulted President Kenyatta for admitting that Kenya loses Sh2 billion daily when he has all government machinery at his disposal to deal with graft in the country.

 “What are you telling Kenyans when you to such? That you are defeated? Mr president you have the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), you have the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) you have the National Intelligence Service (NIS). Either the government knows who steals the Kenyan money or the government is part of the stealing,” said Provost Wainaina.

He alluded to skeletons in the governments’ closet which have worked against efforts to get any answers and justice to the corruption scandal that plagued Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) even though president Kenyatta gave an ultimatum to bring those involved to book.

Provost Wainaina also criticised Kenyans for embracing a culture of stealing and blatantly call it “blessings and breakthroughs”.

He warned that such ways of amassing wealth will not lead to blessings.

“Nowadays everybody wants to be a politician. Why? The moment they are elected, the first thing they ask is, what is there for me? We as Kenyans have become a nation of thieves minus opportunities,” said the provost.


He was also not shy at driving nails through the BBI which he said will not benefit Kenyans but was designed to benefit the leaders at the top of government. He attacked some of the BBI proposals calling them a “lie” which promises to allocate counties 35 per cent of the national revenue compared to the current 15 per cent.

The provost reminded Kenyans that having leaders from their tribe at the top did not change the lives of people from that tribe but only benefited those leaders.

“We have money for BBI which will only benefit a few people at the top, the kingpins. BBI will not solve your problems. They only want to benefit at the top so that they can share.”

Provost Wainaina also called on the church to take a crucial stand in saving the country from destruction.

He blamed churches for allowing politicians through the holy doors only for them to attack their opponents, a culture he says could be the ingredient of destroying the country.

According to the provost, politics in churches must come to an end starting with the All Saints Cathedral.

“Reggae must stop in churches. Politicians have their agenda; to eat and to loot this country. In this cathedral, this podium will never be used by you (politicians). Close your churches to politicians. You are going to destroy this country. Remember, whoever pays the piper calls the tune,” he urged the clergy.

The provost reminded the congregation that what Kenyans need are “opportunities for employment, road networks, markets for our produce, quality healthcare and quality education.”

