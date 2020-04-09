Leaders say Mudavadi is ripe for presidency

Musalia Mudavadi [File, Standard]

Musalia Mudavadi's 2022 presidential bid yesterday got support from Western region politicians. The special service for Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi in Mululu, Vihiga County, was turned into a political arena with leaders, among them former Cabinet minister Amukowa Anangwe, voicing support for Mudavadi.

Anangwe ignited the debate when he said the region should rally behind Mudavadi. “We should fold the smaller political parties in the region and join Mudavadi in ANC. Its a lie to say our people are not united, the politicians running around with briefcase parties are the ones divided,” said Prof Anangwe.

According to him, anyone who will go against the region's wish to support Mudavadi ought to be condemned.

Former Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga told Mudavadi to ensure he is on the ballot come 2022 and must not step down for anyone. Akaranga said he would reach out to other leaders across the region to support Mudavadi

“I am going to talk to local leaders who are not supporting you rethink their stand. This is your time and you must go all the way,” said Akaranga, the Progressive Party of Kenya leader.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Musalia Mudavadi during the burial of Mama Hannah Mudavadi. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Form alliances

Embattled Malava MP Malulu Injendi asked Mudavadi to court friends from other communities to bolster his bid.

Injendi, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, said Mudavadi should be wary of people out to scuttle his presidential ambitions.

He told Mudavadi to consider forging a political alliance with DP Ruto so that they can make a formidable winning team.

Khwisero MP Chris Aseka, however, asked Injendi to denounce the DP and focus on supporting Mudavadi.

“They have been saying that Mudavadi does not have the courage to vie for the top seat, it is a lie. He is humble and focused, those are the attributes of a leader," said Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba.

However, speaking at the funeral, Musalia Mudavadi said people were "here for mama Hannah’s funeral, not for political competition."

"The person who should be ashamed is the one who said Jeremiah Kioni did not vote for me, Shame on you! Let us show a new beginning for Kenya. Kioni lost his seat over that and we should not make this look like a political competition. Jeremiah stood for courage. Let us show respect and let us show a new beginning for Kenya," he said.