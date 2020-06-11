×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Keep off succession battle for Siaya, clerics tell Raila

By Olivia Odhiambo | January 4th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

ODM leader Raila Odinga during a past function at Maranda School in Bondo. [File, Standard]

Two senior Anglican Church of Kenya clerics now want ODM leader Raila Odinga to allow Nyanza residents to pick governors of their choice during next year’s General Election.

Maseno West Diocese Reverend Kenneth Wachianga and his colleague, Luke Odongo, said that Raila had had a hand in the choice of governor candidates since the birth of devolution eight years ago.

“There is a cry that the party may impose candidates who may not deliver. Let Raila take a back seat this time round and watch how election matters are run with leaders who are chosen by residents,” said Wachianga.

The cleric accused ODM of shortchanging competent leaders in the past and giving nomination certificates to leaders who did not have a development agenda.

Read More

“From the look of things, the public has made up its mind on whom to elect in 2022. Let us not also bank on the issue of division of seats within the sub-counties, but rather allow people who can deliver from anywhere to vie and be voted for the people,” he said.

Wachianga turned his attention to Siaya County, saying that Governor Cornel Rasanga had done well “but much more still needs to be done when it comes to development”.

“The issue of grabbed land within Siaya town has not been solved, our hospitals are not fully equipped and our roads are not up to standard,” he said.

Rev Odongo told The Standard that low-key campaigns had started with the formation of camps aligned towards certain candidates.

“Guided democracy when it comes to serious positions in Nyanza and other counties has done a lot of injustice to the electorate,” said Odongo.

Manifestos

He continued: “The electorate should be allowed to elect leaders on the strength of their manifestos and philosophies that would ideally see growth and development. There is need to educate our people on the importance of good leadership.”

Odongo, who is also a Siaya resident, said he was looking forward to a new governor who would work to improve education, food security and the road network.

Leaders reportedly interested in the Siaya governor seat, include Deputy Governor James Okumbe, Senator James Orengo and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

Dr Okumbe, who has declared interest to succeed Rasanga, hails from Bondo sub-county while Mr Wandayi and Mr Orengo are from Ugunja and Ugenya sub-counties, respectively.

Okumbe told The Standard that his academic and professional qualifications put him in good stead to take over from Rasanga.

“Having worked for about three-and-a-half years has exposed me to development matters in the county. I have also proved to be loyal and trustworthy to my boss. I have been engaged in launching and commissioning of county projects, including politics. The governor position requires a leader of the calibre of chief executive officer, which I have,” he said.

While Wandayi and Orengo are yet to publicly state their intentions, this has not prevented their close allies from canvassing support on their behalf.

Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi and his Gem counterpart Elisha Odhiambo are on record seeking votes for Orengo during functions in their constituencies.

Wandayi said he was aware that many residents want him to throw his hat in the ring.

“I thank them for expressing confidence in my leadership. However, such a weighty decision on my part would require wide consultation within ODM, considering that I am a national official of the party.

“At the end of the day, we must strike a balance between the sovereign will of the people of Siaya and the strategic interests of ODM, which is the dominant party in the county,” the MP said.

Wandayi said there was an agreement that the next administration would require a “leadership with the capacity to harness its vast potential and move it to the next level, development-wise.”

Former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo, who is also eyeing the seat after losing to Rasanga in 2017, has not revealed whether he will vie on an ODM ticket or as an independent candidate. In 2017, he vied as an independent candidate.

Edwin Ngonga, a businessman and close Raila ally, said he would be in the race to take over from the governor.

“As a friend of the ODM party leader, there is no doubt that he will support my bid to seize the county top seat,” said Ngonga, who hails from Alego Usonga.

Complete projects

The businessman said his focus would be on maternal health care, afforestation, cash crops, and information technology.

Kenya National Union of Teachers Siaya branch official Alex Dunga said that despite the clamour over the governor position, Rasanga must be allowed to finish his term and complete his projects.

He also argued that politics is about interests and that it will be impossible for residents to get their choice candidates.

“Even President Uhuru Kenyatta, after retiring, would wish to have an interest in who succeeds him. ODM leaders are stakeholders in this county and have an interest in it, although the people may overrule them and make independent decisions,” said Mr Dunga.

Related Topics
Anglican Church of Kenya clerics Raila Odinga Nyanza residents Siaya gurbenatorial race
Share this story
Previous article
Leicester move up Premier League table with win at Newcastle
Next article
Fury over family’s bid to retake land it donated to school

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Raila: Why we lost Msambweni
Raila: Why we lost Msambweni

LATEST STORIES

Lampard: I’m not concerned by Chelsea’s form
Lampard: I’m not concerned by Chelsea’s form

CHECKPOINT

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

2 days ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

8 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

9 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

11 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

THE STANDARD INSIDER

To build a legacy or push BBI: What does Uhuru prioritise?

To build a legacy or push BBI: What does Uhuru prioritise?

Wainaina Ndung'u 49 minutes ago
Teenage girl has exposed the failures of our police service

Teenage girl has exposed the failures of our police service

Clay Muganda 12 hours ago
Story of altar boy who rose to be Cabinet minister in Moi era

Story of altar boy who rose to be Cabinet minister in Moi era

Edwin Nyarangi 12 hours ago
Queen but no castle: Princess who has seen it all

Queen but no castle: Princess who has seen it all

Caroline Nyanga 14 hours ago

More stories

Joho: We’ll not allow formation of DP Ruto party in Coast region

By Mireri Junior
Joho: We’ll not allow formation of DP Ruto party in Coast region

Only court can bar ex-governors from city poll, says Havi

By Stephen Rutto
Only court can bar ex-governors from city poll, says Havi

Our candidate for Nairobi is Betty Adera, says Kanu

By Kirsten Kanja
Our candidate for Nairobi is Betty Adera, says Kanu

BBI tops Raila agenda in 2021 as next election draws closer

By Harold Odhiambo
BBI tops Raila agenda in 2021 as next election draws closer

Dash for PM post

By Standard Team
Dash for PM post

Fringe political parties plot to upset Jubilee, ODM in mini polls

By Steve Mkawale
Fringe political parties plot to upset Jubilee, ODM in mini polls
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.