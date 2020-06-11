Jubilee to expel rebels after Wahome attack

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe at Jubilee Headquarters in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to crack the whip on errant Jubilee Party (JP) members this week, Vice Chairman David Murathe has revealed.

Murathe, a key ally of the president, also told Deputy President William Ruto to choose whether he wants to be in opposition or government.

He was categorical that Kandara MP Alice Wahome, who has consistently criticised the president, would serve as an example to the rest of the Tangatanga brigade.

Without giving specifics, Murathe said the disloyal JP MPs take Uhuru as a lame-duck president yet they do not know what is in store for them.

Read More

“The disrespectful and disloyal members will receive show cause letters this week. Some cases will end up in expulsion. Their actions go contrary to Article 13 of the JP constitution,” said Murathe.

"This will extend to members advancing ideologies of other political outfits not affiliated to JP. We will not hesitate to expel them from the party.”

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju, when contacted, said Chairman Nelson Dzuya is seized of the matter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

“The disciplinary committee works independently of the office of the SG. The committee or the chair initiates the disciplinary process. The chair is already dealing with the matter,” said Tuju.

But even as the party goes after Ruto's allies, Murathe also called on the DP to rein in his troops whom he accused of disrespecting Uhuru.

Provocation

“He must rein in his troops or ship out. They are busy insulting the first family in the presence of the DP,” said Murathe, making reference to a recent homecoming event for Msambweni MP Feisal Bader, where disgruntled JP members lashed out at the president.

“This is a provocation of the highest order and the president’s patience is running out.”

At the Msambweni event, the DP asked his allies to refrain from directing their anger at their opponents, as "revenge is for the Lord".

Murathe said Uhuru was also rattled by the scathing attack by Wahome.

The Kandara MP accused the president of plotting to retain control of state power after his term ends next year. She, however, praised the ‘Hustler nation’ associated with Ruto for focusing on the peoples’ plight.

“The DP must make up his mind whether to remain in government or join the opposition. He cannot have both ways. That when it is convenient for him, he is in government and when not, he is playing opposition politics,” said Murathe.

“He cannot be speaking from both sides of the mouth. Party discipline must be observed at all times. Indiscipline conduct will not be tolerated in the party.”

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura is already in trouble as he has been singled out as one of the legislators who will get a show-cause letter for attacking the president.

Mwaura and Wahome could not be reached for comment as they did not answer our calls.

But Nandi Senator Cherargei termed a bluff the decision to discipline them, questioning whether the over 100 Tangatanga MPs will be punished.

“JP is on its deathbed. The leadership has been unleashing the disciplinary card every time they want to intimidate and threaten us. It’s just a matter of time and they will witness a mass exodus of members,” said Cherargei.

“We will wait for the show-cause letters and when we decide to leave, we will not just leave, we must make sure that just like other ruling parties, JP suffers the same fate. It will remain a shell.”

In an earlier political rally, Cherargei had said they formed JP and will not walk away empty-handed.

Although Uhuru has not publicly reacted to the recent happenings, his close allies – Kieni MP Kanini Kega and his Nyeri Town counterpart Njunjiri Wambugu – have called for disciplinary action against their rebellious colleagues in JP.

Kega has called on the president and the party leadership to expel Mwaura for being disloyal.

He said Mwaura deserves to be de-whipped and stripped of his nomination for insulting the party leader.

“The party leader and the SG should act on these errant MPs. The five senators’ disciplinary action was kept in abeyance but Mwaura’s should be used as an example. By now he should have received a show-cause letter and directed to appear before the disciplinary committee,” said Kega.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) linked to Ruto has also caused jitters within JP, as the DP's allies threaten to bolt out en masse.

Wambugu yesterday concurred with Murathe, saying people join political parties by choice but once you are in, you must abide by the norms and protocols laid out.

“Discipline is the oil and engine of any political party and when a member becomes indisciplined, the consequences are dire. JP has been lenient on errant members and it's high time action was taken,” said the Nyeri Town MP, who is a fierce critic of the DP and his allies.

Celebrated loss

“It’s unfortunate that JP members campaigned against party candidates in the recent by-elections. Like in Kiharu ward where MP Ndindi Nyoro celebrated Jubilee's loss... the same happened in Naivasha, Nakuru County.”

Wambugu challenged his colleagues who are fed up with the party and who think it has lost its clout to quit and seek fresh mandate from the electorate instead of causing distraction from within.

“They have been celebrating how the president was humiliated in the Msambweni by-election for supporting ODM’s Omar Boga, who was the Handshake candidate. Let them leave instead of sabotaging and instigating confusion in the party,” he said.

Ruto has remained reserved on his next move, as his allies support the new political outfit, UDA.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali yesterday tweeted, “UDA… Kazi ni Kazi.”