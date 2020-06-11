×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

No direct ticket for Uhuru, Raila in Nairobi poll as race still open

By Roselyne Obala | January 2nd 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, former Assistant Minister Margaret Wanjiru and former Town Clerk Philip Kisia. [File, Standard]

It is not yet a done deal for Jubilee Party and ODM in the Nairobi governor race, as it emerged that parties still have a chance to field candidates.

The Saturday Standard has learnt that there is still a window for other political parties to give the direct nomination to candidates, a development that is likely to muddy the race and spoil the chances for the two dominant political outfits to fill the post unchallenged.

Parties that will not hold primaries have up to January 11 to present names of candidates to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

While President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party is set to conduct primaries for its five aspirants before January 11 in compliance with the IEBC Gazette notice, Raila’s party has opted out, seeking to back the former’s candidate.

Read More

In the event Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Senator Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya give direct tickets to their candidates, this could complicate the arithmetic for Jubilee and ODM, which played a key role in sending Governor Mike Sonko home.

In the Jubilee nominations, former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru will battle it out with businesswoman Anges Kagure, Betty Adera, Alex Kemboi and Habib Kongo.

Deputy President William Ruto has been non-committal about Nairobi. The DP backed independent candidate Feisal Bader who floored ODM’s Omar Boga in the recently concluded Msambweni Constituency by-election.

However, Ruto’s allies yesterday told the Saturday Standard that the new United Democratic Alliance (UDA), linked with the DP, will field former assistant minister Margaret Wanjiru for the seat.

“The DP will support Bishop Wanjiru. She has been working closely with us and is a member of the hustler nation. She will contest on our new party,” said a legislator, who is a close ally of the DP.

Wanjiru, however, is yet to publicly declare her party of choice. She only said she will vie on a fringe party and that she would not back down, as she had all it takes to represent city residents.

The UDA is an affiliate of Jubilee under the chairmanship of former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama, a close ally of the DP.

“UDA party has been born and I am humbled to be part of its leadership. I shall make our formal statement to the media houses and interested parties on UDA after January 7,” said Muthama.

“President Kenyatta and Ruto were elected in office under JP, therefore the Constitution does not allow one to be a member of two political parties. What this means is that we will not shy away from wooing the two and other elected/aspiring political leaders to join UDA.”

If the other parties unveil stronger candidates and Waweru clinches the JP ticket in the primaries, he could face a stiff competition in the February 18 by-election, even with the ODM backing.

“Each political party intending to participate in the by-election shall submit the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary on or before Monday, 28th December, 2020,” the IEBC tweeted.

To add to the list, constitutional lawyer Ekuro Aukot’s party Thirdway Alliance has also fronted Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna to run for the seat.

“Political parties intending to present candidates in this election through direct nominations shall submit the list of persons nominated to the commission on or before Monday, January 11,” reads the Gazette Notice by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Yesterday, Thirdway Alliance Secretary General Fredrick Okango told the Saturday Standard that they had already notified the IEBC chair of their candidate and will submit the name officially before the deadline.

“Our candidate is a direct nominee. We still have upto the 11th to forward the name,” said Okango.

Chebukati is expected to publish the names of the aspirants to contest in the party primaries on Monday after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) did a background check on them, as well as the 14 independent candidates, including impeached Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Denise Kodhe, the founder chairman of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which formed the first coalition of opposition political parties in 2002 to form retired President Mwai Kibaki’s NARC government, is also in the race.

Woo voters

Kodhe, a journalist and the current party’s secretary general, said he is cut out for Nairobi. He relies on the rich history of the party to woo voters.

“The ship has left the harbour. Nairobians interested in joining the journey to prosperity should join me and not watch in dismay as we embark on the same,” he said.

Kenya Social Congress’s Eric Mokua Arita and former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia of People’s Empowerment Party are also interested in the seat but are yet to declare their parties. Kisia officially resigned from Jubilee Party on December 28 in a letter to Secretary General Raphael Tuju and copied to Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu.

He said his job in the past speaks for itself, especially when he oversaw the Nairobi regeneration when chairing the then Nairobi Central Business District Association.

Related Topics
IEBC Jubilee Party ODM Nairobi governor race
Share this story
Previous article
Sh40m solution for Laikipia water disputes
Next article
Relief as clinical officers end strike and Covid cases reduce

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tough task ahead for new Nyamira governor Nyaribo
Tough task ahead for new Nyamira governor Nyaribo

LATEST STORIES

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine set to become first one approved in India - sources
AstraZeneca COVID vaccine set to become first one approved in India - sources

CHECKPOINT

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

9 hours ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

6 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

7 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

9 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Agnes Kagure: Nairobi needs more than hollow theatrics

Agnes Kagure: Nairobi needs more than hollow theatrics

Kelvin Kamau 8 hours ago
Among the Bukusu the dead had to earn and not demand respect

Among the Bukusu the dead had to earn and not demand respect

Nathan Ochunge 11 hours ago
Hope for a better school year after months of pain, anxiety

Hope for a better school year after months of pain, anxiety

Augustine Oduor 1 day ago
The big faces to watch in 2021

The big faces to watch in 2021

Roselyne Obala and Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago

More stories

Only court can bar ex-governors from city poll, says Havi

By Stephen Rutto
Only court can bar ex-governors from city poll, says Havi

Our candidate for Nairobi is Betty Adera, says Kanu

By Kirsten Kanja
Our candidate for Nairobi is Betty Adera, says Kanu

BBI tops Raila agenda in 2021 as next election draws closer

By Harold Odhiambo
BBI tops Raila agenda in 2021 as next election draws closer

Dash for PM post

By Standard Team
Dash for PM post

Fringe political parties plot to upset Jubilee, ODM in mini polls

By Steve Mkawale
Fringe political parties plot to upset Jubilee, ODM in mini polls

MPs halt tax reliefs on a day of U-turns and discoveries

By Brian Otieno
MPs halt tax reliefs on a day of U-turns and discoveries
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.