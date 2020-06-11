×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Only court can bar ex-governors from city poll, says Havi

By Stephen Rutto | January 1st 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Impeached governors Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Mike Sonko (Nairobi). [File, Standard]

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has said the anti-graft agency and the electoral commission cannot bar impeached governors from running for the Nairobi governor by-election set for February.

Mr Havi said former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu, whose impeachment Senate upheld, can only be stopped from contesting by a court of law.  

Havi said the Constitution permits the duo, who have been accused of corruption and abuse of office, to run for elective positions provided the appeal mechanisms available to them have not been exhausted.

Abuse of power

Read More

He said the Senate made political decisions in which the evidence used during the impeachment of the ex-county chiefs can be challenged in court.

“Locking out Sonko and Waititu sets the stage for abuse of State organs mandated to instil good governance to preclude individuals who pose a serious challenge to powerful people in government,” Havi told The Standard in an interview in Soy, Uasin Gishu County.

According to the LSK boss, the question of determining integrity in persons running for political office does not lie with Parliament.

Havi also said clearance by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to vie for an election is not a legal requirement.

“I have seen the statement by EACC that seems to indicate that the commission can make a decision barring anyone from contesting for office. I think that is the height of impunity. The best way this matter can be resolved is to be submitted to a court of law so that a determination is made once and for all, as to who has the final say on the question of integrity,” he said.

He added: “One may want to abuse the legal systems to preclude these individuals from running for office. But democracy can’t prevail in such an environment. Democracy is intended to enable people to make choices and live by their choices.”

Legal battle

Under the Act that governs the prosecution of corruption and abuse of office, Havi said, the cases that Sonko and Waititu are facing ought to have been concluded within two years, but this has not happened to date.

He said the two former governors have challenged their impeachment and because a review of their appeals has not been made by the highest court in the land, there is credible merit that both of them can still run for office.

Havi warned that a legal battle could be expected in the event that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rejects the ex-governors’ nomination papers.

“The final say lies with the courts. It cannot lie with the IEBC because we have cases where the IEBC barred candidates from running and the courts overturned their decisions, like in the case of Wavinya Ndeti in 2017,” he said.

Ms Ndeti, who was in the race for Machakos governor, had been barred by the IEBC on grounds that she was registered under two political parties. But the High Court ordered the electoral commission to include her name in a gazette notice for candidates vying in the August polls.

Havi said EACC and IEBC would be applying double standards given that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were allowed to run in 2013 despite facing charges at the International Criminal Court.

Two days ago, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki said governors removed from office by impeachment cannot run for elective office or hold any other State or public post.

Related Topics
Law Society of Kenya Impeached governors Nairobi governor by-election Mike Sonko Ferdinand Waititu
Share this story
Previous article
Uhuru calls for change of mindset in New Year message
Next article
Trio with unenviable task of breathing life to economy

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Twists and turns at City Hall
Twists and turns at City Hall

LATEST STORIES

Arise Sir Lewis; Hamilton gets his knighthood
Arise Sir Lewis; Hamilton gets his knighthood

CHECKPOINT

The meaning of Boxing Day

5 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

6 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

8 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV
What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

10 days ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Hope for a better school year after months of pain, anxiety

Hope for a better school year after months of pain, anxiety

Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago
A year defined by hope then grief and huge losses

A year defined by hope then grief and huge losses

Daniel Wesangula 1 hour ago
The big faces to watch in 2021

The big faces to watch in 2021

Roselyne Obala and Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
Why some children won’t resume school

Why some children won’t resume school

Kalangi Kiambati 15 hours ago

More stories

Our candidate for Nairobi is Betty Adera, says Kanu

By Kirsten Kanja
Our candidate for Nairobi is Betty Adera, says Kanu

BBI tops Raila agenda in 2021 as next election draws closer

By Harold Odhiambo
BBI tops Raila agenda in 2021 as next election draws closer

Dash for PM post

By Standard Team
Dash for PM post

Fringe political parties plot to upset Jubilee, ODM in mini polls

By Steve Mkawale
Fringe political parties plot to upset Jubilee, ODM in mini polls

MPs halt tax reliefs on a day of U-turns and discoveries

By Brian Otieno
MPs halt tax reliefs on a day of U-turns and discoveries

IEBC set to vet 30 for two ward polls

By Kennedy Gachuhi
IEBC set to vet 30 for two ward polls
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.