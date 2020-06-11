Sonko claims late Senator Kabaka clashed with ig shots in Government

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Tuesday made a number of sensational claims during the burial of Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka.

Speaking during the burial at Mikuyu in Masinga Machakos County, Sonko, alleged that there was something sinister about the Senator’s demise, pointing an accusing finger at the media for misleading the public.

Although he had promised to steer clear of politics, Sonko claimed he had to speak the truth, accusing some leaders of cowardice.

“The late Kabaka had a problem with the Deep State and often clashed with high ranking-officials over land issues in Athi River.

The late Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

“Fresh investigations should be opened to get to the bottom of this matter. We ought to stop this narrative of viagra whenever leaders die in office to tarnish their names so that society disowns them,” said Sonko.

Adding: “He (Kabaka) knew he would die.”

Sonko also promised to stand with the family of the deceased in case of any challenges and even promised to hire a lawyer to represent them in case of any legal issues.

Fresh from his impeachment as Nairobi Governor, Sonko said he had no hard feelings, saying he respected the decision of the Senate if it wasn't compromised but will leave vengeance to God.

in the presence of Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Sonko accused the House of clearing Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru’s name but sending him home over what he termed as ‘orders from above’. Senate speaker Ken Lusaka (left) walks past Mike Sonko at the Senate-Assembly during his impeachment debate. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

“Senators should work without fear or favour,” he said.

As he was winding up, Sonko urged the Kamba leadership to unite and map the way forward, warning Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka that he is being ‘conned’ by the BBI brigade.

“I have evidence of a conversation I had with Raila Odinga and David Murathe…they just want to use and dump you.

“Stay woke…you are being conned. We shall not be misled,” he said amid cheers from the crowd.

Sonko urged Kalonzo to work with Deputy President William Ruto instead, terming the BBI a ‘scam.’

“I respect you but I will tell you what Raila and Murathe said about you.

“They will abandon you,” he claimed.